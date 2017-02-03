Somerset Employers take Positive Steps to Mental Health

Businesses across Somerset are invited to attend an evening workshop to help employers address mental health issues within the workplace.

-- Businesses across Somerset are invited to attend an evening workshop to help employers address mental health issues within the workplace. Recent research *AXA Research 2015 shows that employees in only 37% of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would tell their employer that a mental health issue was the reason for an unplanned absenceThe aim of these sessions is to raise awareness of mental health conditions in the work place and to help employers understand the issues and get the right balance between supporting their staff and meeting the needs of the organisationThe workshops are being run by Devon & Somerset Trading Standards Service, in partnership with New Leaf Life Design, a Taunton-based accredited counselling provider, and MINDFUL EMPLOYER a UK-wide initiative run by a Devon Partnership NHS Trust which supports businesses in helping staff who have a mental health condition.Councillor David Hall, Somerset County Council's Deputy Leader with a responsibility for Trading Standards, said: "We are pleased to be able to help employers support their staff with these training and information sessions."Our aim is to promote a positive approach for employers so they are more confident and prepared to address mental health within the workplace."We know in the UK almost one in three people have experienced mental health issues whilst in employment. Mental ill-health is one of the leading causes of sickness absence in the UK, costing an average of £1,035 per employee per year'. We need to change this by raising awareness of mental health for employers in Somerset."The sessions will also help employers provide support networks, information, and to create a working environment where staff members can feel more able to talk about mental health.ENDSThe events will take place from 6-8pm at the following venues:Monday 20March – The Old Ship Aground, MineheadMonday 27March – Highbridge Enterprise Centre, HighbridgeMonday 10April – The Lighthouse, FromeTuesday 25April – Red Brick Building, GlastonburyTuesday 16May – Yeovil Golf Club, YeovilThursday 29June – COACH (Centre for Outdoor Activities and Community Hub), TauntonIn addition they feature presentations including:• Being aware of mental health at work• How to stay well at work• Developing Emotional Resilience in yourself and your workplace• How to create a safe not scary workplace around mental health• How to be a Mindful Employer• How to manage change and uncertainty in your life transitions.New Leaf Life Design is a provider of professional counselling and coaching services across Somerset and Devon.All their counsellors are fully accredited members of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) or United Kingdom Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP), working with employers and employees as well as private individuals.New Leaf Life Design is a network of counsellors and providing services from motivation-building programmes for companies and 'Life Re-Design Packages', right through to personal crisis management.MINDFUL EMPLOYER is a UK-wide initiative run by a Devon Partnership NHS Trust. It is led by employers and aimed at increasing awareness of mental health in the workplace and supporting businesses in recruiting and the retaining of staff. A wide range of employers have been involved in planning the initiative which gives businesses ongoing practical support, training materials, an online discussion forum, support networks and assistance from other employers.Buy With Confidence is an independent, not for profit, national register of Trading Standards Approved businesses. All businesses are vetted and approved by Trading Standards to ensure customers receive a high quality service.To find approved local businesses, recommend a business for the scheme, apply to join Buy With Confidence go to;More information can be found at;Twitter: @SomersetmindfulFacebook:To Book http://www.newleaf.uk.com/corporate-eap-counselling-services-somerset/mindful-employer-somerset-project/To book and for more informationcall 01392 383000and ask for Lee Tayloror email tsadvice@devon.gov.uk