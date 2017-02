Evan Liang Reveals the Big Question CEOs Fail to Ask Sales Management

The CEO of LeanData, Liang says the failure can determine the win/loss of a company's future.

Contact

James Obermayer

***@salesleadmgmtassn.com James Obermayer

End

-- CRM Radio announced that Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData, Inc., was a featured guest on January 12, 2017 and the podcast is available for replay. Program host Jim Obermayer said, "In this free-wheeling interview with LeanData's CEO, Evan Liang, we discussed his opinion of where CEOs fail in their management of sales managers by not asking a crucial question that can determine the company's future. The interview can be accessed on CRMRadio.today.CRM Radio is a weekly, live-streaming program on the Funnel Radio Internet Channel, with programs available afterward as podcast replays.Evan Liang is the co-founder and CEO of LeanData. A graduate of Stanford University and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, Liang's business career includes a background in venture capital with Battery Ventures and Shasta Ventures. He founded lead management company LeanData with Kelvin Cheung in 2012.LeanData ( http://www.leandatainc.com/ ) simplifies the complexity of the B2B sales process through better lead management. LeanData makes revenue-generation teams more successful by matching leads to accounts, and automatically routing them to the correct owner. LeanData maximizes the value of every lead by providing richer insights into accounts so businesses can increase sales velocity to close more deals faster. .Get more from the cloud with GoldMine workspaces. Flexible sign-up options for BYOL hosting or subscription with monthly or annual terms. Designed for customers with Windows server-based applications who are looking to off-load their on-premises server equipment.CRM Radio (http://crmradio.today/)is a weekly live-streaming internet radio program broadcast on the Funnel Radio Channel, using a talk-radio format to discuss the nuances of Customer Relationship Management. The show is not rehearsed; it is an authentic exchange of ideas by industry experts. The host is four-time author James Obermayer, founder of the Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA), and publisher for the Funnel Media Group, LLC. CRM Radio is one of many programs on the Funnel Radio Channel, which is owned by the Funnel Media Group, LLC (http://funnelmediagroupllc.com/funnel-radio/)Funnel Radio publishes live-streaming internet radio programs (and offers follow-on podcasts) for at-work listeners. The shows include: DemandGenRadio, SLMARadio.today, CRMRadio.today, and Sales Pipeline Radio. The Funnel Radio Channel has a download audience exceeding 165,000.