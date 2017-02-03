 
News By Tag
* Evan Liang
* CRM Radio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lynden
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Evan Liang Reveals the Big Question CEOs Fail to Ask Sales Management

The CEO of LeanData, Liang says the failure can determine the win/loss of a company's future.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Evan Liang
* CRM Radio

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Lynden - Washington - US

LYNDEN, Wash. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- CRM Radio announced that Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData, Inc., was a featured guest on January 12, 2017 and the podcast is available for replay.  Program host Jim Obermayer said, "In this free-wheeling interview with LeanData's CEO, Evan Liang, we discussed his opinion of where CEOs fail in their management of sales managers by not asking a crucial question that can determine the company's future. The interview can be accessed on CRMRadio.today.

CRM Radio is a weekly, live-streaming program on the Funnel Radio Internet Channel, with programs available afterward as podcast replays.

About Evan Liang

Evan Liang is the co-founder and CEO of LeanData. A graduate of Stanford University and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, Liang's business career includes a background in venture capital with Battery Ventures and Shasta Ventures. He founded lead management company LeanData with Kelvin Cheung in 2012.

About LeanData Inc.

LeanData (http://www.leandatainc.com/) simplifies the complexity of the B2B sales process through better lead management. LeanData makes revenue-generation teams more successful by matching leads to accounts, and automatically routing them to the correct owner. LeanData maximizes the value of every lead by providing richer insights into accounts so businesses can increase sales velocity to close more deals faster.  .

Sponsor for this show:  Goldmine CRM (http://www.goldmine.com/)

Get more from the cloud with GoldMine workspaces. Flexible sign-up options for BYOL hosting or subscription with monthly or annual terms. Designed for customers with Windows server-based applications who are looking to off-load their on-premises server equipment.

CRM Radio

CRM Radio (http://crmradio.today/) is a weekly live-streaming internet radio program broadcast on the Funnel Radio Channel, using a talk-radio format to discuss the nuances of Customer Relationship Management.  The show is not rehearsed; it is an authentic exchange of ideas by industry experts.  The host is four-time author James Obermayer, founder of the Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA), and publisher for the Funnel Media Group, LLC.  CRM Radio is one of many programs on the Funnel Radio Channel, which is owned by the Funnel Media Group TM, LLC (http://funnelmediagroupllc.com/funnel-radio/).

About Funnel Radio Channel

Funnel Radio publishes live-streaming internet radio programs (and offers follow-on podcasts) for at-work listeners.  The shows include: DemandGenRadio, SLMARadio.today, CRMRadio.today, and Sales Pipeline Radio.  The Funnel Radio Channel has a download audience exceeding 165,000.

Contact
James Obermayer
***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
End
Source:Funnel Media Group LLC
Email:***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
Tags:Evan Liang, CRM Radio
Industry:Marketing
Location:Lynden - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sales Lead Management Assn. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share