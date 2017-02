Introducing BioVision's RNA Extraction Kits

RNA Extraction Kits

-- BioVision is delighted to offer a broad range of pure quality, efficient and high yielding RNA Purification Kits. The RNA Purification Kits are designed for total RNA purification from various samples including blood, tissues, cells, plants or bacteria using an efficient glass fiber membrane containing spin column based RNA miniprep system. Additionally, we offer the RNA Washup Kit that uses a simple and efficient spin column procedure to purify total RNA stored in RNase-free water, elution buffer or TE Buffer. The highly purified RNA is ready for most downstream applications such as RTPCR, QPCR, Northern Blotting, Poly (A) Purification, Nuclease Protection, in vitro Translation etc.• Ready-To-Use Reagents• High Quality, High Yield• Quick, Easy and Convenient• Broad Sample Types and Volumes• Many Downstream Applications including RTPCR, Northern Blotting, Primer Extension, cDNA Synthesis, RNAse• RNA Kits for RTPCR, Northern Blotting, Primer Extension, mRNA Selection, cDNA Synthesis, RNAse Protection Assays etc• miRNA Isolation Kits for siRNA, shRNA, and snRNA Analysis, QPCR, Microarray Analysis etc• TriadzolTM Reagent for cDNA Library Construction, Cloning, RTPCR (Endpoint), Real Time PCR, Nuclease Protection Assays, Northern Blotting etc• Virus DNA/RNA Kits for RTPCR/PCR, QPCR, QRTPCR, Automated Fluorescent DNA Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) etcBacterial RNA Kits................K1346-K1347; K1352..........Varies2.miRNA Purification............... KitK1350...........................Varies3.Total RNA Mini Kits.............. K1340-K1341;K1353-K1356 Varies4.Tissue RNA Kits...................K1344-K1345......................Varies5.Plant RNA Kits.....................K1342-K1343......................Varies6.Yeast RNA Kits....................K1348-K1349.......................Varies7.Plant Virus RNA Kit..............K1359-4, -50, -100...............Varies8.Virus DNA/RNA Kit...............K1360-4, -50, -100, -300.......Varies9.Xpress Virus DNA/RNA Kit....K1361-4, -50, -100, -300.......VariesWe are constantly adding new products in this field to provide a complete product portfolio for your research. Please visit our website, Visit http://www.biovision.com/ catalogsearch/ result/?q=rna+ kits for the most up-to-date details on all the products that we have in our catalog..You can also visit: http://www.biovision.com/ products/molecular- biology-tools...