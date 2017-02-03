Nathan Mitchell, Gospel, R&B, Funk, Blues and Smooth Jazz musician

Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization

-- Internationally acclaimed Nathan Mitchell and Giselle Jackson are bringing the definition of "soul" to the Church of Scientology international retreat, the Fort Harrison, in downtown Clearwater on February 18for the United for Human Rights' Black History Month event and concert. There is no cost to attend.Gracia Bennish, President for United for Human Rights, will open the event with a presentation of the accomplishments of African Americans throughout history."We are looking forward to having a celebration such as this one," said. Bennish. "Many people have made a major difference in history and we have a lot to celebrate about for Black History Month."Black History Month, or National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by black Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. Other countries around the world including Canada and the United Kingdom dedicate a month to this celebration."United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights," said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director for United for Human Rights. "Our purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace."Gisele Jackson is a globally acclaimed vocalist known for her club hits,and the Billboard charted #3,. Ms. Jackson has performed on tour with Ray Charles and for the Presidential Inauguration of Bill Clinton.Nathan Mitchell performs many different styles - Gospel, R&B, Funk, Blues, or Smooth Jazz. His debut single, released in 2013, was coproduced by Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Brown and charted on Billboard's Top 30. Mr. Mitchell also wrote and co-produced James Lloyd's debut singlewhich spent 8 weeks on Billboard's Top 10 Smooth Jazz Chart.For more information about United for Human Rights or to RSVP for the concert, please call (727) 467-6960.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.