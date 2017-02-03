Country(s)
Ivy Leagues Seek the Future of Tech in South Africa
South African start-up iXperience adds AI and VR courses to its study abroad program.
With traditional four-year degree programs giving way to more innovative approaches to higher education, students are taking shorter courses from multiple institutions or learning online, thus creating their own custom-made education journey. As universities struggle to catch up with the demands of preparing students for fast-moving business and tech industries, many students are looking to industry-connected learning programs like iXperience to gain in-demand skills.
"Our education philosophy is to create experiential learning environments that foster radical personal growth and self-actualization along with academic learning," explains Aaron Fuchs, founder and CEO of iXperience. "The skills taught are geared toward filling the gaps between what students learn in college, and what they actually need to excel at a high level in the world."
With the addition of AI and VR courses, iXperience brings cutting-edge technologies to its core program offerings. The Applied AI course teaches students to analyze massive datasets, create AI-powered applications, and deconstruct the algorithms that power artificial intelligence. Students can then hone their AI skills in an internship with companies like Barclays Aliens, a division of Barclays Africa Group specializing in software development and technology research.
In the field of VR, students engage in fully immersive learning of the field and technology to create virtual environments that will redefine the way we work, play, and socialize. Coursework teaches students to design 3-dimensional experiences using the Unity programming platform.
While structured study abroad programs have been around since the mid-19th century, little has changed over the years – until now. iXperience is the first-of-its-
"iXperience was a one of a kind learning and cultural immersion. I gained experience and knowledge both inside and outside the classroom in ways I never had before," shares Max Martin, Yale University Class of 2018.
iXperience is currently accepting applications for the summer of 2017. Students can learn more about the program and apply online by visiting, http://ixperience.co.za.
