 
News By Tag
* Title Insurance
* Escrow Services
* Fidelity National Title
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Tillie Ross Joins Fidelity National Title

 
 
Tillie Ross
Tillie Ross
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Tillie Ross is the newest addition to Fidelity National Title's National Commercial Services division and will serve as Vice President, Sales Executive. Based in Fidelity National Title's San Francisco office, she will work alongside industry experts in title, escrow, and due diligence services to provide transactional support for commercial brokers, lenders, attorneys, and developers on a local and national level.

Tillie comes with over 25 years in commercial real estate and brings with her a diverse background of roles as a former lender, real estate consultant, and developer, as well as eight years of title and escrow experience. No matter the position held in her career, her dedication to customer service is the clear driving force in all of her work. "Working with clients, assisting them through the challenges of their transactions, and helping them build their business is what I love most," says Tillie.

Tillie is an award-winning business woman, recognized as Exemplary Woman of the Year by CREW East Bay and Banker of the Year at previous companies.

Contact Tillie about your next commercial transaction. She can be reached by phone at (415) 276-0906 or email her at Tillie.Ross@fnf.com.

Contact
Fidelity National Title
***@fnf.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fnf.com Email Verified
Tags:Title Insurance, Escrow Services, Fidelity National Title
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fidelity National Title PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share