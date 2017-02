Tillie Ross Joins Fidelity National Title

Tillie Ross

Contact

Fidelity National Title

***@fnf.com Fidelity National Title

End

-- Tillie Ross is the newest addition to Fidelity National Title's National Commercial Services division and will serve as Vice President, Sales Executive. Based in Fidelity National Title's San Francisco office, she will work alongside industry experts in title, escrow, and due diligence services to provide transactional support for commercial brokers, lenders, attorneys, and developers on a local and national level.Tillie comes with over 25 years in commercial real estate and brings with her a diverse background of roles as a former lender, real estate consultant, and developer, as well as eight years of title and escrow experience. No matter the position held in her career, her dedication to customer service is the clear driving force in all of her work. "Working with clients, assisting them through the challenges of their transactions, and helping them build their business is what I love most," says Tillie.Tillie is an award-winning business woman, recognized as Exemplary Woman of the Year by CREW East Bay and Banker of the Year at previous companies.Contact Tillie about your next commercial transaction. She can be reached by phone at (415) 276-0906 or email her at Tillie.Ross@ fnf.com