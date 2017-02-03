News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tillie Ross Joins Fidelity National Title
Tillie comes with over 25 years in commercial real estate and brings with her a diverse background of roles as a former lender, real estate consultant, and developer, as well as eight years of title and escrow experience. No matter the position held in her career, her dedication to customer service is the clear driving force in all of her work. "Working with clients, assisting them through the challenges of their transactions, and helping them build their business is what I love most," says Tillie.
Tillie is an award-winning business woman, recognized as Exemplary Woman of the Year by CREW East Bay and Banker of the Year at previous companies.
Contact Tillie about your next commercial transaction. She can be reached by phone at (415) 276-0906 or email her at Tillie.Ross@
Contact
Fidelity National Title
***@fnf.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse