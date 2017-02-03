 
News By Tag
* Swaddle
* Blanket
* New Product
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Davie
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Baby K'tan Ventures into New Product Category with Newborn Swaddle

Baby K'tan to offer a breatheable, all-natural, newborn swaddle and toddler blanket
 
 
Baby K'tan Newborn Swaddle & Toddler Blanket
Baby K'tan Newborn Swaddle & Toddler Blanket
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Swaddle
* Blanket
* New Product

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Davie - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

DAVIE, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Kicking off a momentous start to the new year, Baby K'tan is excited to announce the release of their Newborn Swaddle & Toddler Blanket; the addition helping expand the nearly 10-year-old company into a new product category. Best known for their flagship product, the Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, this will be the brand's second category leap, the first having been their introduction of the Baby K'tan Diaper Bag in 2014.

Though entering a seemingly saturated market, the Baby K'tan Newborn Swaddle & Toddler blanket stands apart from its competitors thanks to its unique construction. The swaddle is made from the same material as their Baby K'tan Breeze Carrier, a breathable cotton-mesh stretch fabric. The innovative material provides continuous airflow with an all-natural fabric so that baby doesn't overheat. Perfect for keeping newborn snug while sleeping and helping prevent baby wake from his own startle reflex. As baby grows the swaddle can also be used as a toddler blanket or stroller cover.

"We evaluated the amazing response we received to our Breeze baby carrier and realized that we had something here," says Tali Zipper, VP of Marketing at Baby K'tan. "Leveraging the popularity of our already proven cotton-mesh fabric and our strength as a textile manufacturer, we are truly excited about the opportunity to branch out into the swaddle category and are looking forward to a strong 2017."

The initial announcement of their swaddle came during the October 2016 ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas - one of the largest trade shows for the juvenile products industry - where buyers, representatives, and media got a sneak-peek at the product. The Baby K'tan Newborn Swaddle & Toddler Blanket will be available as a two-pack and will be in stores and online the first quarter of 2017.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html)is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

Contact
Alyson Daley
***@babyktan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@babyktan.com Email Verified
Tags:Swaddle, Blanket, New Product
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Davie - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baby K'tan, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share