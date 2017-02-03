News By Tag
Baby K'tan Ventures into New Product Category with Newborn Swaddle
Baby K'tan to offer a breatheable, all-natural, newborn swaddle and toddler blanket
Though entering a seemingly saturated market, the Baby K'tan Newborn Swaddle & Toddler blanket stands apart from its competitors thanks to its unique construction. The swaddle is made from the same material as their Baby K'tan Breeze Carrier, a breathable cotton-mesh stretch fabric. The innovative material provides continuous airflow with an all-natural fabric so that baby doesn't overheat. Perfect for keeping newborn snug while sleeping and helping prevent baby wake from his own startle reflex. As baby grows the swaddle can also be used as a toddler blanket or stroller cover.
"We evaluated the amazing response we received to our Breeze baby carrier and realized that we had something here," says Tali Zipper, VP of Marketing at Baby K'tan. "Leveraging the popularity of our already proven cotton-mesh fabric and our strength as a textile manufacturer, we are truly excited about the opportunity to branch out into the swaddle category and are looking forward to a strong 2017."
The initial announcement of their swaddle came during the October 2016 ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas - one of the largest trade shows for the juvenile products industry - where buyers, representatives, and media got a sneak-peek at the product. The Baby K'tan Newborn Swaddle & Toddler Blanket will be available as a two-pack and will be in stores and online the first quarter of 2017.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.
Contact
Alyson Daley
***@babyktan.com
