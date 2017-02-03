News By Tag
Handle Grief & Loss With Dr. Jay R. Goldman
It can be very difficult to deal with the grief that comes from a loss. In these situations, Dr. Jay R. Goldman believes strongly in simply inviting you in just to see if you're comfortable talking to him about how you are feeling. When it comes to treatment, he uses EMDR, which has proven to work quite well for this particular type of issue. Time is the most important factor during your situation, and Dr. Jay R. Goldman is happy to be there with you during the journey.
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
