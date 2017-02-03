 
Handle Grief & Loss With Dr. Jay R. Goldman

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you struggling to get the right amount of sleep at night? For different people, the "right amount" of sleep can mean different things, but it is pretty obvious when you aren't hitting that number. All of life's little tasks seem like giant mountains, and you don't quite know how to turn things around. Fortunately, those suffering from insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other related issues do have hope. That hope comes in the form of treatment with Dr. Jay R. Goldman.

It can be very difficult to deal with the grief that comes from a loss. In these situations, Dr. Jay R. Goldman believes strongly in simply inviting you in just to see if you're comfortable talking to him about how you are feeling. When it comes to treatment, he uses EMDR, which has proven to work quite well for this particular type of issue. Time is the most important factor during your situation, and Dr. Jay R. Goldman is happy to be there with you during the journey.

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
Source:Dr. Jay R. Goldman
