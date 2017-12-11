 
News By Tag
* 801 Palisades Ave
* Union City Real Estate
* new NJ condos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Union City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Grand Opening of 801 Palisades Ave in Union City, NJ, this Weekend - Feb. 11 - 12, 2017

Pre-approved buyers are invited to make an appt. to tour this beautiful collection of 18 new condos with amazing NYC views and landscaped outdoor space in the sought after West Hoboken area of Union City, NJ.
 
 
801 Palisades Ave in Union City, NJ
801 Palisades Ave in Union City, NJ
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
801 Palisades Ave
Union City Real Estate
new NJ condos

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Union City - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

UNION CITY, N.J. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Condo buyers, who are searching for that ideal cosmopolitan lifestyle with amazing NYC views and landscaped outdoor space, but at a fraction of the cost of Manhattan, take note. According to Coldwell Banker New Homes (http://www.cbnewhomesandcondos.com/), one of the nation's largest award winning residential brokerage firms, a new 18 unit boutique condominium at 801 Palisades Avenue in the sought after West Hoboken area of Union City will host its Grand Opening Celebration this weekend. Tours will be available by appointment for pre-approved buyers on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The amazing complex will feature two-bedroom, two full tiled bath homes with indoor garage parking, outdoor patio and state-of-the-art finishes just steps from transportation to NYC and the Metro area. Prices range from $499,000 to $799,000.

"This chic new collection of condos is sure to become another success story by the talents of Zack and Mark Malas of Malas Builders Corp.," notes Coldwell Banker New Homes Vice President David Schoner. "The team is part of a family run business which has been creating beautiful luxury condominiums and homes across the globe for more than three generations including the renowned Marque on the Hudson in Edgewater, 140 36th street here in Union City, and numerous luxury estates throughout Bergen County – all of which sold out quickly. Their formula for success is simple – create that comfortable, right at home feeling from the moment one enters the door. It's the open design, top notch craftsmanship and unsurpassed value that they are bringing to the creation of this new collection which we know buyers will fall in love with."

New Homes Specialist Grisselle Martinez of Coldwell Banker in Hoboken, agrees and points out once again Malas Builders is redefining luxury condo living in the area. "They have set amazing standards which luxury condo buyers seek. Owners will come home to stunning and lavishly appointed condominium residences with spectacular panoramic views of NYC and the Hudson River in select homes."

She describes, "It begins with the elegant entry lobby that creates a sophisticated tone for the building.  Each residence offers a desirable open floor plan perfect for entertaining or just relaxing at home. Accents include seven inch plank hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized Pella windows to bring in the views and plenty of natural light."

Martinez points out the chef-inspired kitchen is sure to please with its quartz counter tops, plenty of wood cabinetry, double depth under mounted sink, and cutting edge stainless steel appliances. Depending on the floor plan, some offer a center island and others a breakfast bar.

When it's time to relax, owners will love their spacious bedroom suite with walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath with imported marble and quartz tile, dual vanities, and oversized frameless shower. Another spacious bedroom, full bath, and in unit full capacity washer and dryer complete each home.

Martinez adds, "Residents will also enjoy a beautifully landscaped outdoor patio for BBQs, al fresco entertaining or just relaxing."

The condo complex is complete with its convenient location in Union City, one of Hudson County's hottest addresses. Martinez explains, "Owners here will enjoy a thriving urban setting with a fine array of shopping from major malls to outlets to quaint local boutiques as well as fine dining and entertaining choices. There are nearby parks, and the many shops and restaurants in trendy Hoboken. For commuters, the complex is just minutes from NYC via trains and buses and is close to major highways for easy access to airports, business centers and just about anywhere in the state."

For pre-approval and additional information to make an appointment to preview the condos, please contact New Homes Specialist Grisselle Martinez of Coldwell Banker in Hoboken on cell at (201) 725-5903, direct at (201) 533-3061, or visit www.cbnewhomesandcondos.com or www.RealEstateByTheHudson.com.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (http://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/) in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 55 offices with more than 3,100 sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, N.Y. to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, N.Y. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/ for more information.

Contact
Coldwell Banker New Homes
***@cbmoves.com
End
Source:Coldwell Banker New Homes
Email:***@cbmoves.com Email Verified
Tags:801 Palisades Ave, Union City Real Estate, new NJ condos
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Union City - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Coldwell Banker New Homes & Condominiums PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share