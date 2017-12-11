News By Tag
Grand Opening of 801 Palisades Ave in Union City, NJ, this Weekend - Feb. 11 - 12, 2017
Pre-approved buyers are invited to make an appt. to tour this beautiful collection of 18 new condos with amazing NYC views and landscaped outdoor space in the sought after West Hoboken area of Union City, NJ.
"This chic new collection of condos is sure to become another success story by the talents of Zack and Mark Malas of Malas Builders Corp.," notes Coldwell Banker New Homes Vice President David Schoner. "The team is part of a family run business which has been creating beautiful luxury condominiums and homes across the globe for more than three generations including the renowned Marque on the Hudson in Edgewater, 140 36th street here in Union City, and numerous luxury estates throughout Bergen County – all of which sold out quickly. Their formula for success is simple – create that comfortable, right at home feeling from the moment one enters the door. It's the open design, top notch craftsmanship and unsurpassed value that they are bringing to the creation of this new collection which we know buyers will fall in love with."
New Homes Specialist Grisselle Martinez of Coldwell Banker in Hoboken, agrees and points out once again Malas Builders is redefining luxury condo living in the area. "They have set amazing standards which luxury condo buyers seek. Owners will come home to stunning and lavishly appointed condominium residences with spectacular panoramic views of NYC and the Hudson River in select homes."
She describes, "It begins with the elegant entry lobby that creates a sophisticated tone for the building. Each residence offers a desirable open floor plan perfect for entertaining or just relaxing at home. Accents include seven inch plank hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized Pella windows to bring in the views and plenty of natural light."
Martinez points out the chef-inspired kitchen is sure to please with its quartz counter tops, plenty of wood cabinetry, double depth under mounted sink, and cutting edge stainless steel appliances. Depending on the floor plan, some offer a center island and others a breakfast bar.
When it's time to relax, owners will love their spacious bedroom suite with walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath with imported marble and quartz tile, dual vanities, and oversized frameless shower. Another spacious bedroom, full bath, and in unit full capacity washer and dryer complete each home.
Martinez adds, "Residents will also enjoy a beautifully landscaped outdoor patio for BBQs, al fresco entertaining or just relaxing."
The condo complex is complete with its convenient location in Union City, one of Hudson County's hottest addresses. Martinez explains, "Owners here will enjoy a thriving urban setting with a fine array of shopping from major malls to outlets to quaint local boutiques as well as fine dining and entertaining choices. There are nearby parks, and the many shops and restaurants in trendy Hoboken. For commuters, the complex is just minutes from NYC via trains and buses and is close to major highways for easy access to airports, business centers and just about anywhere in the state."
For pre-approval and additional information to make an appointment to preview the condos, please contact New Homes Specialist Grisselle Martinez of Coldwell Banker in Hoboken on cell at (201) 725-5903, direct at (201) 533-3061, or visit www.cbnewhomesandcondos.com or www.RealEstateByTheHudson.com.
