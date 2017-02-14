 
Monroe County, TN Mayor's Proclamation reveals dramatic news

Spay Day Proclamation signed by Monroe County Mayor Tim Yates reveals some incredible statistics showing reduction of unwanted puppies and kittens in the county.
 
 
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Spay Day Proclamation recently signed by Monroe County Mayor Tim Yates proclaims that:"February 28 is the 23rd Annual World Spay Day sponsored by the Humane Society of the United State that shines a spotlight on spay/neuter-a proven way to save lives of companion animals, street dogs, neglected dogs & cats, and free roaming cats who might otherwise be put down in a shelter or killed on the street."

The primary purpose of the proclamation is to increase awareness of the owners of dogs and cats to have their pets neutered.

Liz Sneed director of Monroe County Animal Shelter attributes the efforts of people such as Mike Cleverdon of  Monroe County SNAP (Spay/Neuter Assistance for Pets) resulting in a "52% decrease in animals admitted to the shelter since the 2009 peak year. "

According to Cleverdon there have been more than 15,000 spay/neuter surgeries completed during that time period. He says, "Thanks to Monroe County Animal Hospital, Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital, and People Promoting Animal Welfare. Without these vets, there would be no SNAP spay/neuter program for Monroe County."

The Monroe County Friends of Animals provided more than $84,000 in food, medical care, rescue transportation and supplies and more than 44,000 volunteer hours to support the successful 2016 rate of animals saved in 2016 for a total of more than 22,000 animals saved since the shelter began operation 12 years ago.

The Spay Awareness Proclamation signed by Monroe County Mayor Yates showcases how cooperation between local government such as Monroe County, government facilities such as Monroe County animal shelter, and volunteer organizations such as Monroe County SNAP and Monroe County Friends of Animals can and do create results that have benefitted tens of thousands of cats and dogs.

The positive impact Spay/Neuter programs are having in states such as Tennessee and counties such as Monroe County is the focus of Tellico Village Broadcasting's latest episode of their popular program Pets and Their People which can be seen online at https://vimeo.com/204955068



About Monroe County TN: http://www.monroegovernment.org/

Ranked sixth, largest in land area, among Tennessee's 95 counties, we offer a wide array of beautiful sights as well as great opportunity.  We are blessed with many beautiful rivers, mountains, valleys, streams and lakes. I would like to extend a personal invitation to you to visit our county and travel our National Scenic Byway, the Cherohala Skyway. This beautiful mountainous drive will take you through the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests, all the way from Tellico Plains, Tennessee to Robinsville, North Carolina. You can also camp, hike, picnic or swim along the way.

About Monroe  County Friends of Animals: http://www.friendsofanimalsmc.org

The mission of Monroe County Friends of Animals is to:

• Support Monroe County government and other related groups to provide shelter, food, care, adoption and health services for stray dogs and cats;
• Support the prevention of cruelty to dogs and cats;
• Benefit public safety by reducing the number of stray, unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats;
• Assist in raising funds to support and promote the Monroe County animal shelter;
• Support local Spay/Neuter Assistance to Pets (SNAP) and other animal control initiatives;
• Provide education for responsible dog and cat ownership.

More about SNAP: www.orgsites.com/tn/spay-neuter-monroe-county/

The mission of SNAP is to:  1. Prevent cruelty to animals  by reducing the number of unwanted pet litters. 2.  Provide financial assistance to public for surgery costs to sterilize companion pets.  3. Benefit public safety by reducing the number of stray or unwanted or abandoned pet animals that are rounded up and killed. 4.  Educate the public about responsible pet ownership and further the bond between people and animals.

Click to Share