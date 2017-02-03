 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Opens New St. Johns County Office at Shoppes at Murabella

 
 
BHHS Florida Network Realty's St. Augustine office
BHHS Florida Network Realty's St. Augustine office
 
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is growing. The Northeast Florida real estate firm has opened a new office at the Shoppes at Murabella, expanding its presence in St. Johns County to serve the growing population in one of Northeast Florida's fastest-growing areas.

The office is located at 196 Capulet Drive, Suite 3, near the intersection of State Road 16 and Pacetti Road/World Golf Village International Parkway. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

"We have seen remarkable growth and change in northern St. Johns County, and we are extremely excited about our new Murabella office opening," said Ann King, broker/manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's St. Augustine and Murabella offices. "Our new office offers buyers a convenient setting for real estate consultation and provides sellers with access to a larger pool of buyers who walk into the office looking to purchase a new home or condominium in the area."

An industry leader, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has provided premier real estate services in Northeast Florida since 1988 with a team of more than 370 real estate professionals in nine branch offices located throughout the region.The company offers its associates, who are respected for their excellence, integrity and real estate market experience, access to advanced technology, marketing support and training.

"We are the market leaders in St. Augustine and our new office provides a state-of-the-art setting for an exceptional client experience," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "Our St. Augustine office is home to the area's most successful and community-minded agents who work hard to deliver the most positive real estate results."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a full service branch office in the SeaGrove Town Center on Florida A1A in St. Augustine and a satellite office at Villages of Seloy, a quintessential '55 and up' community where Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the exclusive marketing partner. The St. Augustine office was recently honored with the company's Top Office awards in numerous categories.

The Murabella office is near a diverse range of home and condominium communities, top-rated schools, shopping, employment centers, Historic St. Augustine, Vilano Beach and Interstate 95.

"Our new office in northern St. Johns County provides our customers with the best in real estate services as well as an energized space for our enthusiastic and motivated associates." said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "This is an exciting time as we expand upon our serious momentum across the First Coast."

More information is available at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
Source:Florida Network Realty
