Dash Design Named As NEWH Top Interior Design Firm, 2017

Prestigious Honor Recognizes Firm's Quality of Work in Hospitality Design
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- dash design (http://www.dashdesign.net), a leading New York-based interior design and brand-consulting firm, today announced the firm's recognition as a NEWH Top Interior Design firm for 2017. With the honor, dash design was distinguished for the outstanding quality of the firm's work in hospitality design and its support of the local NEWH chapter.

"It is extraordinary to be recognized for our body of work in hospitality design by NEWH, a top organization dedicated to the betterment of the hospitality industry," said Siobhan Barry, partner and executive creative director, dash design. "We take absolute pride in creating innovative and dynamic design solutions that meet each of our client's unique needs and to be honored for those efforts is tremendous."

In addition to hospitality design and branding projects across the nation and around the world, dash design, which was founded 15 years ago, also specializes in retail work and designs health and wellness facilities.

About dash design

Founded in 2002, dash design is led by Founder and Partner David Ashen and Partner and Executive Creative Director Siobhan Barry (former partner at ICRAVE). Known for its ability to tailor each project to answer its clients' specific business needs, the firm updates spaces and reinvents brands throughout the US and overseas.

Clients include brand leaders and Fortune 500 companies from all over the world including Shanghai, Morocco, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Philadelphia, Miami, New York City and Aruba. Among the recent high-profile projects to dash design's credit are: the design and rollout of Godiva locations worldwide; the Tempur-Sealy Showroom in Las Vegas; Trollbeads 1st permanent US retail store, Distrito Restaurant in Moorestown, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, multi-million-dollar renovation; Urban Farmer restaurant in Philadelphia. dash design has received many awards, including the 2015 Outstanding Merit Award for its work on Stearns & Foster by the Retail Design Institute, 2014 Gold Key Award for The Lexington New York (IHMRS), A.R.E Design Award for Urban Farmer Cleveland (Restaurant/Casual Dining category), "One of Ten to Watch" (New York Magazine), "Retail Store of the Year" for its work with Godiva (Chain Store Age), "Wave of the Future" (Hospitality Design), "1st Place in Home Goods" (VM&SD; International Store Design Competition) and "Rising Star in Interior Design" (Fashion Group International).

dash design's work has been featured in design: retail, Bloomberg Radio, Hospitality Design, Boutique Design, Interior Design magazine, The New York Times, the Commercial Observer, Hotel Business Design, Hotel Interactive, Huffington Post, Contract, ABCnews.com and Paper Magazine. Ashen sits on the editorial board of Hotel Executive, and is a contributor to the publication.

dash design recently launched dashChat®, an ongoing series of podcast talks featuring noted brand development, design experts and other industry thought leaders. Guests have included Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Design magazine, and Cheryl Beall, founder of Retail 101 International. Episodes can be found on dash design's website or here: https://soundcloud.com/user-631291153/dashchat-2.

To learn more about the company, visit www.dashdesign.net or follow dash design on LinkedIn and Facebook.

#     #     #

Sandy Shen Rice
The Boreland Group, Inc.
sshenrice@theborelandgroup.com
