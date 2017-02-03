 
Aliso Viejo Community Association (AVCA) Selects Powerstone Property Management to Man

Powerstone celebrates new year with addition of largest client and introduces 7 new team members including GM Marilyn Smith
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Powerstone Property Management Inc. a full service Orange County, California based property management firm, today announced that the company has just been awarded its largest new client Association to date, the prestigious Aliso Viejo Community Association (AVCA). The Association oversees 19,674 units, 21 parks, more than 600 acres of greenbelt and 106 Sub-Associations in Orange County. Powerstone's CEO, Rene' Decker stated: " We are very proud and excited to be selected by AVCA. This marks a significant day in our 24 year history and we're grateful for this tremendous opportunity." He adds: " This is especially rewarding as AVCA is the first of its kind in California and they have set the bar very high in terms of serving its community." AVCA Board President, Jim Martin made these comments: "Over the course of a very thorough selection process it was clear that Powerstone's experienced leadership, company values and service oriented approach were a strong fit with our criteria for a management company."

AVCA was set up to manage the local parks, greenbelts, and community open space. It was the first community-wide association of its kind in California and has the unique ability to provide a full-range of community services and facilities. This includes a variety of recreational activities as well as charity and community outreach programs. There are 21 parks managed by the Association and Powerstone currently manages thirteen of their sub-associations, including Town Center. Powerstone CFO Michelle Burge along with three on - staff CPA's will be responsible for managing the transition of financial data and the Association's budget planning and operations. Ms. Burge had this to say: " Managing the financial health of an Association of this size and scope is critical and we're fortunate to have a team of CPA's to ensure that the very highest standards and experience are applied."

There are 7 staff members on the on-site management team led by General Manager, Marilyn Smith, CCAM®, AMS®, PCAM®. Smith stated: "I am grateful to be working here in this wonderful community and I'm very pleased to be a part of the Powerstone team as we are all dedicated to providing superior service." Marilyn has served AVCA for approximately 22 years and will continue to bring her expertise and dedication to serving the community.

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development) with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA's. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain their vision for their property and that's why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to http://www.powerstonepm.com/

