News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aliso Viejo Community Association (AVCA) Selects Powerstone Property Management to Man
Powerstone celebrates new year with addition of largest client and introduces 7 new team members including GM Marilyn Smith
AVCA was set up to manage the local parks, greenbelts, and community open space. It was the first community-wide association of its kind in California and has the unique ability to provide a full-range of community services and facilities. This includes a variety of recreational activities as well as charity and community outreach programs. There are 21 parks managed by the Association and Powerstone currently manages thirteen of their sub-associations, including Town Center. Powerstone CFO Michelle Burge along with three on - staff CPA's will be responsible for managing the transition of financial data and the Association's budget planning and operations. Ms. Burge had this to say: " Managing the financial health of an Association of this size and scope is critical and we're fortunate to have a team of CPA's to ensure that the very highest standards and experience are applied."
There are 7 staff members on the on-site management team led by General Manager, Marilyn Smith, CCAM®, AMS®, PCAM®. Smith stated: "I am grateful to be working here in this wonderful community and I'm very pleased to be a part of the Powerstone team as we are all dedicated to providing superior service." Marilyn has served AVCA for approximately 22 years and will continue to bring her expertise and dedication to serving the community.
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms in Southern California. Since 1993 Powerstone has served the CID industry (common interest development)
Contact
Powerstone Property Management
***@bookpublicityservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse