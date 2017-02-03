News By Tag
Speaker and Health Club Insurance Expert, Ken Reinig on Kids in Health Clubs
Lakewood, Co: February 9, 2017– Ken Reinig, well-known risk management specialist, posted a new blog on his website entitled "You've Got to Be Kid-ding!," in which Mr. Reinig warns club owners not to allow underage kids to work out in their clubs.
Reinig states, "Every now and then it happens. A member asks the club owner if their kid and a couple of friends can work out together in the club after school…unchaperoned."
According to Reinig, "Allowing minors to work out in your club can increase your liability exposure." He elaborates, "Anyone under the age of 18 cannot sign a waiver. Even if the parent signs a waiver, the child still has rights and can sue you once they become an adult." Reinig states, "Punitive damages are not covered by your general liability insurance."
The entire blog can be read at http://theinsuranceguy.com/
Learn more about Ken Reinig at theinsuranceguy.com
About Ken Reinig:
The fitness industry's leading risk management specialist, Ken is the past president and founder of Association Insurance Group and has been insuring health clubs, instructors, and personal trainers for over 20 years.
