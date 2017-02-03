 
News By Tag
* Health Club Insurance
* Gym Liability For Minors
* Liability Coverage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lakewood
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Speaker and Health Club Insurance Expert, Ken Reinig on Kids in Health Clubs

 
 
Ken Reinig
Ken Reinig
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health Club Insurance
Gym Liability For Minors
Liability Coverage

Industry:
Health

Location:
Lakewood - Colorado - US

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ken Reinig, speaker and health club insurance expert, couldn't be clearer on his stance when it comes to allowing underage and unsupervised kids to work out in gyms and health clubs.

Lakewood, Co: February 9, 2017– Ken Reinig, well-known risk management specialist, posted a new blog on his website entitled "You've Got to Be Kid-ding!," in which Mr. Reinig warns club owners not to allow underage kids to work out in their clubs.

Reinig states, "Every now and then it happens. A member asks the club owner if their kid and a couple of friends can work out together in the club after school…unchaperoned." He continues writing, "Maybe the owner has met the kid and decides to say yes. After all, what could be so bad?" Reinig gets very animated saying, "I'll scream it from your rooftop, from my car passing your gym, from every possible place until you get it. Don't do it! Don't allow minors to work out in your gym unless you have a specific youth training program in place."

According to Reinig, "Allowing minors to work out in your club can increase your liability exposure." He elaborates, "Anyone under the age of 18 cannot sign a waiver. Even if the parent signs a waiver, the child still has rights and can sue you once they become an adult." Reinig states, "Punitive damages are not covered by your general liability insurance."

The entire blog can be read at http://theinsuranceguy.com/youve-got-to-be-kid-ding/

Learn more about Ken Reinig at theinsuranceguy.com

About Ken Reinig:

The fitness industry's leading risk management specialist, Ken is the past president and founder of Association Insurance Group and has been insuring health clubs, instructors, and personal trainers for over 20 years.

Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Source:Reinig Insurance Solutions
Email:***@celebritysites.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CelebritySites PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share