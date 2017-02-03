 
February 2017





Survey Shows Overwhelming Majority Of Ma Residents Believe Adequate Funding For Nursing Facilites

Most agree a lack of funding will lead to lower quality of care
 
BOLTON, Mass. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Massachusetts Senior Care Association (MSCA) today released a survey showing 71% of residents in the Commonwealth believe funding for skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers is a top priority.  The survey by the American Health Care Association also shows that 89% agree that a lack of state government funding will have a negative impact on the quality of care.  Other highlights:

Ø  As the Baby Boom population becomes the fastest growing in the state, 81% of voters say they 'believe increased funding for nursing home care and direct care staff is a priority,' and that 'cuts are not an option.'

Ø  MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program, underfunds skilled nursing facility care by $37 a day per resident, making Massachusetts the 4th worst in the nation when it comes to funding.  Since 2 out 3 elders living in Massachusetts skilled nursing facilities rely on MassHealth to pay for their care, many facilities are now operating at a lossand are in jeopardy of closing.  73% of respondents said the state should meet its obligations to adequately fund nursing home care.

Ø  76% of Massachusetts residents would support legislation to fund a pathway to a living wage for direct care workers in skilled nursing facilities.

MSCA DataPoints is a regular series outlining important facts and figures related to skilled nursing homes, quality care, funding, and demographics.

