Survey Shows Overwhelming Majority Of Ma Residents Believe Adequate Funding For Nursing Facilites
Most agree a lack of funding will lead to lower quality of care
Ø As the Baby Boom population becomes the fastest growing in the state, 81% of voters say they 'believe increased funding for nursing home care and direct care staff is a priority,' and that 'cuts are not an option.'
Ø MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program, underfunds skilled nursing facility care by $37 a day per resident, making Massachusetts the 4th worst in the nation when it comes to funding. Since 2 out 3 elders living in Massachusetts skilled nursing facilities rely on MassHealth to pay for their care, many facilities are now operating at a lossand are in jeopardy of closing. 73% of respondents said the state should meet its obligations to adequately fund nursing home care.
Ø 76% of Massachusetts residents would support legislation to fund a pathway to a living wage for direct care workers in skilled nursing facilities.
