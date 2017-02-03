 
Industry News





Rumberger Attorney Armando Hernandez Appointed Chair of Judicial Circuit Local Professionalism Panel

 
 
Armando Hernandez of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell
Armando Hernandez of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell
 
Listed Under

MIAMI - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The 11th Judicial Circuit Committee on Professionalism has appointed Armando Hernandez, a litigation attorney with Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell, to Chair of the Circuit's local professionalism panel. These panels play an integral role in advancing the overall objective of improving professionalism in the Miami-Dade County legal community by providing an informal, educational process to address conduct inconsistent with the defined Standards of Professionalism and Civility. Each panel receives, screens and acts upon complaints of unprofessional conduct by attorneys practicing in the Circuit.

"This is a wonderful recognition of Armando's commitment to professionalism and his leadership skills," said Scott Sarason, administrative partner in Rumberger's Miami office. "His impact on the legal community extends beyond the courtroom as he is highly respected among his peers for his efforts to foster civil conduct in our highly competitive and demanding profession."

Hernandez received the first-ever "Excellence in Professionalism Award" presented by the 11th Judicial Circuit Professionalism Committee in 2016.  As an inaugural member of the local panel, he evaluated and presided over complaints and/or grievances.  He also authored articles regarding panel matters, opinions, and decisions to the Dade County Bar Bulletin.  He has also spoken on professionalism and civility as part of Professionalism Day as well as the Dade County Bar Bench and Bar Conference.

Hernandez's legal practice focuses in the areas of product liability and casualty litigation. In his product liability practice, he defends manufacturers and distributors of personal watercrafts, boats, boat engines, motorcycles, golf carts, ladders and other products. His casualty practice consists of representing trucking companies, tractor trailers and fleet vehicles.

Among his professional achievements, Hernandez has been recognized as a Florida Trend "Legal Elite Up & Comer" (2014-2015) and Super Lawyer's "Rising Star" (2015-2016).  He was also honored with Top 40 Under 40 Outstanding Lawyers in South Florida by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Hernandez's civic activities includes providing hours of pro bono time to various efforts.  He has worked tirelessly for the Venture Law Project, drafting manufacturing and supply agreements with foreign entities in Africa for a small start-up company.  He was recently selected to serve on the Venture Law Project Advisory Board.  Hernandez also participates with the Miami Dade Commission on Ethics on Ethical Governance Day, educating young students on the importance of civic duty. He also serves as President of the Peter T. Fay Inns of Court.

About Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell:

Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell provides litigation and counseling services in a wide range of civil practice areas including product liability, securities, banking and financial services litigation, commercial litigation, real estate and construction litigation, intellectual property litigation, environmental, labor and employment law, insurance coverage, professional liability, bankruptcy, and administrative law. Offices are located in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Tallahassee, Fla. and Birmingham, Ala. For more information, please visit www.rumberger.com or read more about us on our blog http://rumberger-kirk-caldwell.com.

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell
