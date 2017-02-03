 
Industry News





Operation Food Search to Hold Fourth Purses for Pantries Fundraiser

St. Louis non-profit organization to use proceeds to feed area's hungry
 
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food to the area's hungry, will host its fourth Purses for Pantries fundraiser on Sat., March 18 at the River City Casino & Hotel Event Center located at 777 River City Blvd.  Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for a silent auction followed by a luncheon at noon and a live auction at 1 p.m.

Both the silent and live auction feature a variety of designer and designer-inspired purses for purchase including evening clutches, vintage pocketbooks, and trendy tote bags.  Auction items also include restaurant and spa gift certificates, as well as many other surprises.  The event has raised more than $150,000 over the past three years, and all proceeds will be used to supply backpacks and summer meals, and to support other childhood hunger relief programs.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.

OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.

Tickets are $50 per person, and reserved tables for 10 are available.  Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd.  For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Source:Operation Food Search
Email:***@operationfoodsearch.org
Tags:Hunger Relief, Food Insecurity, Nutrition Education
Industry:Non-profit
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
