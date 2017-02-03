News By Tag
Operation Food Search to Hold Fourth Purses for Pantries Fundraiser
St. Louis non-profit organization to use proceeds to feed area's hungry
Both the silent and live auction feature a variety of designer and designer-inspired purses for purchase including evening clutches, vintage pocketbooks, and trendy tote bags. Auction items also include restaurant and spa gift certificates, as well as many other surprises. The event has raised more than $150,000 over the past three years, and all proceeds will be used to supply backpacks and summer meals, and to support other childhood hunger relief programs.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.
OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.
Tickets are $50 per person, and reserved tables for 10 are available. Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Contact
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
