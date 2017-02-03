Aimpoint Research Appoints New Director of Marketing and Communications

End

-- Aimpoint Research, a global leader in the market research industry, has appointed Missy Graham as the new Director of Marketing and Communications. Aimpoint has achieved significant growth in recent years and continues to expand its global influence and service offerings. Graham, an expert in reputation and relationship management, will lead all strategic and development aspects of Aimpoint's global branding and marketing communication initiatives.Graham has over 20 years' experience and has held senior level marketing positions in both the public and private sectors. She is also an educator and researcher. Her passion and propensity for creating and managing engaging marketing communication campaigns have made her a recognized leader with a reputation for helping client's and companies achieve business growth and impact. As Marketing and Communications Director for Aimpoint, Graham will focus on strengthening Aimpoint's brand awareness and identity in the market."We are thrilled to have Missy on board to lead our marketing efforts," said Brett Sciotto, President and CEO of Aimpoint Research. "She will play a key role in positioning Aimpoint as the industry leader and will allow us to further connect our marketing efforts with our business growth strategies. We plan to leverage her deep knowledge and skills as a marketing professional, strategist and leader as we continue our expansion plans with new locations and market areas around the world."Graham holds a doctorate degree (Ph.D.) in strategic communication from the University of Tennessee. She sits on a number of advisory boards and is active with several non-profit organizations focused on inspiring and helping youth and people with disabilities.Aimpoint Research is a multi-disciplinary, global marketing research firm providing the insight leaders require to make better, more informed decisions that reduce risk, optimizeresources and maximize success. Aimpoint fuses proven research methodologies, advanced collection techniques, superior analysis, and inspired presentations to give your company a competitive advantage.­Aimpoint is different from other research firms by blending best practices from military intelligence disciplines with those of the civilian market research industry. We provide unprecedented insight into the minds of those who most impact our clients' success and help them channel that knowledge into successful organizational strategies. For more information visit www.aimpointresearch.com.Aimpoint Research614.225.6300