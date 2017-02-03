News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
eSentire Leads Managed Detection and Response Landscape with Record Year
Largest Pure-Play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Vendor Boasts 60% YoY Growth
"Midmarket organizations are the target of choice for cyber-attackers looking for easy prey," said Nick Lantuh, eSentire Executive Chairman. "Managed detection and response – delivered by elite security analysts – is the last line of defense when it comes to guarding against cyber threats. The eyes-on-glass model MDR provides is the critical difference when it comes to preventing a business-altering event."
eSentire 2016 performance highlights include:
· -Year-over-year revenue growth of 60%.
· -Significant expansion across new vertical segments including: technology, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, legal services, and retail, with non-financial segments accounting for over 50% of new bookings.
· -Recognition by Gartner as a representative vendor in the 2016 Managed Detection and Response Market Guide (https://www.gartner.com/
· -A 97% customer retention rate.
· -A 47% increase in customer deployments.
· -The successful launch of eSentire Endpoint Managed Detection and Response (https://www.esentire.com/
· -Leadership expansion, which saw the addition of Executive Chairman Nick Lantuh and Chief Marketing Officer Nimmy Reichenberg.
· -Industry accolades: inclusion on the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 lists, as well the appointment of eSentire VP and Strategist Mark Sangster as a National Law Journal Cybersecurity Trailblazer.
· -Additional industry awards including Best Security Solution (HFM European Hedge Fund Technology Awards), Best IT Security Service (HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Services Awards), Best Buy-Side Security Platform (Waters Technology), PROFITguide.com's 500 Fastest Growing Companies (ranked #136), Best Risk Management Technology Provider (HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards), and Best Security Solution (HFM U.S. Technology Awards).
In the 2016 Managed Detection and Response Market Guide, Gartner states that: "Organizations struggle to deploy, manage and use an effective combination of expertise and tools to detect threats, especially targeted advanced threats and insider threats. A growing number of providers are offering outcome-based services that differ from traditional managed security services (MSSs) offerings, because they are focused on detecting previously undetected threats that have breached an organization's perimeter and are moving laterally through the IT environment."
The sense of urgency, driven by rising industry risk and increasing regulatory requirements, have underscored the gap facing many mid-market organizations working with limited cybersecurity in-house resources and budgets.
To that end, eSentire witnessed a steep increase in the number of threats processed through its Security Operations Centers (SOCs), located in Canada and Europe.
"As the largest and most advanced pure-play MDR vendor, we are poised to capitalize on the explosive growth of this category," said Lantuh. "We remain committed to leading threat detection and response innovation, while delivering the white-glove service our customers have grown accustomed to."
About eSentire:
eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com/)
¹ Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, and Craig Lawson, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (Gartner, May 2016).
Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Contact
Angela Tuzzo
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse