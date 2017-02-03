News By Tag
#AlternativeFacts or Alternate Outcome: WHICH WILL YOU BELIEVE?
It seems to me that people have become so bored with in and their own lives that they waste time, efforts and energy debating with people about crazy, nonsensical things.
Honestly, when someone tells you something that you know to be a lie, why is it necessary to stay invested in the conversation (or the relationship)
I say this because we have a leader in our country who has surrounded himself with YES people and at this juncture, it appears that being a "YES"-ser in this administration means that not only will you sit still and listen to the lies and untruths as they are spoken, but you will take on the assignment of finding new ways to engage the world on their behalf and justified these lies as something other than that. The Chief Advisor calls them "alternative facts" and the Press Secretary screams and stomps until you stop talking about the lies and tries to make your silence a confirmation of his truth, which is in fact a lie.
It applies to do your daily life because there are people in your life who want you to invest in their lie or THE lie!
Well, here's a newsflash that won't be coming from the Press Secretary—your past can hinder you, but it can't halt you! You may have to get up from some brokenness and repair some broken thinking because people in your family haven't experienced what you have, so they think that being an entrepreneur is too risky when you need to just get a good job with benefits. They might infer that you're acting white because you "talk like them" even when "they" aren't around. These things might bounce around in your brain like facts because they are coming from people you care about. But they are lies. They are alternative facts, coming from people who are marveling in your experiences and looking in on your life and wondering how you have figured out how to do you so well.
Your mission, if you are prepared to talk it and walk it with fire and focus, is to keep doing you and showing them—the world, including your family and friends, foes and followers—that you are not doing this by accident but that you intend to be great, by every means necessary. The alternative facts that would suggest that a woman can't or a poor person from your background couldn't or shouldn't. Your life assignment is to not let someone else's experiences change your expectations. They may have stumbled or gotten stuck or even had things come up that caused them to stall, but the truth is that they didn't find themselves in trouble until they believed the lies and did the one thing that your enemies and your scared Inner-Me wanted you to do—STOP!
The year is still young and the vision is still fresh, so your mandate and what should come your mantra is this: DO YOU…ALL THE OTHER SPOTS ARE TAKEN!
You will waste time and tears trying to undo your mother's mistakes and fix your father's failings. But you can do them both proud by finishing what they started in you and showing them that so much more is possible.
I remember watching Rev. Jesse Jackson in Grant Park, crying passionate tears, in 2008 after President Obama's first victory! Many people suggested that the good reverend was crying because he had run for president in 1988 and been unsuccessful. People thought that the tears were about pride and prejudice and hateration and such. But I truly believe that the tears where from another generation, beholding their child, their son, their legacy accomplishing something they never expected to live to see. Jesse was crying because despite all that he and Rev. Al Sharpton and Senator Carol Moseley Braun and Shirley Chisholm had attempted, there was still an energy in the air and in the community, that believed that we'd never see a Black man or woman occupy the highest office in the land. So there, in the middle of Grant Park, Rev Jesse Jackson released all the tears of the ancestors that were stuck but never stopped believing as he watched Barack and Michelle with Malia and Sasha by their sides, smile and wave and say "WE DID IT!"
NOW WHAT? What is the thing that you have do that must be completed not just for you but for your parents and grandparents or to change the destiny of your children and grandchildren?
About the Author
Kevin E. Taylor is an author, TV producer and empowerment speaker who tours the country and is the senior pastor of Unity Fellowship Church NewArk in Newark, NJ. He can be reached through his website: http://www.KEVINETAYLOR.com
Contact
Taroue Brooks
***@yahoo.com
