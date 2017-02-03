Mardi Gras Fundraising Party
BRIGHTON, Mass.
- Feb. 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- Unbound Visual Arts (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org/)
is pleased to be presenting its 5th Annual Mardi Gras & Carnival Celebration of the Arts on February 28th at the Green Briar Restaurant and Pub (http://www.greenbriarpub.com/)
in Brighton Center. This year's celebration is an official Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC)Festival. There will be a live Mardi Gras band, A Confederacy of Dumpsters, light hors d' oeuvres, an art show, a full cash bar, dancing, art slide show, a large silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Everyone is invited to be part of the excitement and share a good time with artists and other art enthusiasts from throughout the area. UVA will provide the beads, masks and feathers too to all guests and costumes are optional. The Green Briar is located at 304 Washington St., Brighton and is on the 57, 65, 86, 501 and 503 bus lines. Tickets can be purchased in advance at UVAMardiGras2017.EventBrite.com or at the door.
A Confederacy of Dumpsters is a New Orleans style band with Chris Coughlin on Keys, Jess Fox and Scott Miller on Saxes, Scott Kremer on Bass, Philip Oullette & Ukumbwa Sauti on Drums.
Mardi Gras and Carnival is a huge world wide secular celebration that happens every year during Winter to get us all ready for Spring. It's really a big deal in New Orleans and most Latin American and many European countries. It's also called "Fat Tuesday" because its the last day to indulge before Lent sets in for Christians to get ready for Easter.
Unbound Visual Arts (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org/
)(UVA) is a 4 year old local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of artists and art enthusiasts that enriches the community with educational and inspiring exhibitions and programs. To learn more visit unboundvisualarts.org or call 617.657.4278. The Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration of the Arts Facebook page is www.facebook.com/events/202426456897888