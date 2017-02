Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Likes to Spread Love and Appreciation

Danette Gossett

--– Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Showing Love and Appreciation."Ms. Gossett is in favor of spreading more love than ever this year. She writes, "Typically, February is the month of love with Valentine's Day right smack in the middle." She continues adding, "This year, we can use more love than ever. And we can spread the love by expressing our deep appreciation for our clients and employees perhaps in some new, surprising and unexpected ways."According to Gossett, "Since my entire business is about finding fresh ways to help clients promote their businesses, I'm obsessed with expressing thanks in fresh new ways as well." She shares a story to elaborate, "Recently I met with a client and presented her with one of my favorite gifts to express my thanks." She continues, "It was a beautiful, large black box with our company logo on the top. Inside, nestled in cut out foam which I'd had our logo laser etched into, was a Bluetooth speaker a large journal and pen, all of which also bore our logo. It was gratifying to see how wowed my client was." The client, according to Gossett "said she had never done anything like this for her clients and was interested in pursuing this line of gift giving as an expression of her appreciation."Read the entire article at http://www.gossettmktg.com/ showing-love- and-appreciation/ Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.Find out more about Gossett Marketing at http://www.gossettmktg.com/ Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.