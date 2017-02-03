News By Tag
Natural Habitat Adventures Introduces New Polar Bear Photo Expedition to Alaska's High Arctic
Kaktovik, an Inupiat village of 250 people located on Barter Island in the Beaufort Sea on the edge of the coastal plain, is Alaska's premier location to view polar bears.
The expedition, Photographing Polar Bears in Alaska's High Arctic
The expedition, which takes place at 70 degrees north latitude, is also Nat Hab's most northerly adventure. Guests fly over the Arctic Circle before landing on Alaska's North Slope on the edge of the Beaufort Sea. This immersion in the far north provides an unusual chance to witness the impacts of climate change while learning about changing polar bear behavior and how local people face challenges to their age-old subsistence lifestyle.
Guests travel with a Nat Hab Expedition Leader who is an Arctic naturalist and polar bear expert as well an accomplished wildlife photographer offering guidance for all ability levels. Boats are skippered by local resident guides who are intimately familiar with polar bears and their behavior, ensuring a thorough interpretive experience.
The itinerary, unique to Nat Hab and its conservation partner World Wildlife Fund, also includes a full day of exploration in Fairbanks, including a visit to the University of Alaska's Museum of the North and the university's Large Animal Research Station.
"No other major travel company offers an all-encompassing Alaska polar bear experience like this one, with such an immersive focus," explains Ben Bressler, Nat Hab founder and president. "Along with multiple extended excursions to view and photograph the bears, we include all the elements to safely and comfortably get you there and home—including internal chartered flights. Once you arrive in Fairbanks, we've got your every need covered."
For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800.543.8917
About Natural Habitat Adventures
Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical."
