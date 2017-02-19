News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Notable Southern Californians in Black History
Local author Robert Lee Johnson will be available to sign copies of book
The contribution of Black men and women throughout the history of California is often overlooked because it doesn't easily fit into the established narrative. In Los Angeles, over half of the original settlers were of African descent. These settlers left New Spain for the northern frontier to escape the oppression of the Spanish caste system, just as the racially oppressive Jim Crow laws propelled a similar migration from the American South 150 years later. Pioneers and politicians, as well as entrepreneurs and educators, left an indelible mark on the region's history. Robert Lee Johnson offers the story of a few of the notable Black men and women who came to Southern California seeking opportunity and a better life for their families.
Highlights from the book include:
· Over half of the original settlers of Los Angeles were of African descent.
· Maria Rita Valdez Villa was the owner of the land grant that would later become known as "the city of Beverly Hills, California."
· The last Gov. under Mexican rule was a man of African descent named Pio Pico.
· Dr. Mervyn M. Dymally was the first man of African descent elected to the post of Lieut. Gov. of American California.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
731 North San Fernando Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91502
When: Sunday, February 19th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
