Reveals the 5 reasons to travel to Ras al Khaimah - HolidayDesire
The tourism development authority often conducts surveys and makes a thorough research to instigate future tourism projects keeping the current trend alive. Things such as destination branding and marketing, promotions and advertisements are designed to boost tourism investment into the emirate.
This mission will be accomplished by several activities that represent the Ras Al Khaimah tourism industry all over the world. Every month travel shows, conferences, exhibitions, workshops, road-shows campaigns and training programmes educate young and enthusiast travel professionals to further present the city of RAK to the world.
Ras Al Khaimah has its own unique identity with a diversity of landscapes that make this city the perfect getaway for leisure, adventure and life-changing value experiences. No doubt, the emirate presents an elaborated selection of outdoor adventure activities right from mountaineering, biking, kayaking and fishing. For relaxation, visitors to Ras Al Khaimah enjoy idyllic walks at the powdery white-sand beaches and resorts, offering a diverse selection of international gourmet and renowned spas.
It has been noted that many Dubai locals also escape towards Ras Al Khaimah. Since the city bears an amazing backdrop of the mighty Hajar Mountains, rolling down to the shore, making this an amazing base for exploring and sightseeing in a rugged area. Leisurely as well as historically, Ras Al Khaimah is highly important with abundant archaeological excavations, that reveals that this nation has been inhabited and developing even before Christ.
