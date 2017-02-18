News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host a Local Author Book Signing Featuring Two Buffalo History Titles
Local authors Shane Stephenson & Timothy Kneeland will be available to sign copies of books
The Amherst Barnes & Noble will be hosting a Local Author Book Signing on Saturday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m. Two Arcadia Publishing & The History Press books will be featured in this event. Shane Stephenson, author of Buffalo's East Side Industry, and Timothy Kneeland, author of Buffalo Blizzard of 1977 will be at Barnes & Noble to sign copies of their local history books. Stop by to get your copies signed!
Buffalo's East Side Industry
By 1832, when Buffalo was incorporated as a city, the East Side represented a vast forested area and farmland cut with the beginnings of the major arterials of Genesee, Sycamore, Broadway, William, Clinton, and Seneca. These streets were laid out in 1826 and represented the seeds of the East Side's explosive growth. Along these radial thoroughfares, the development of railroads and the Buffalo Belt Line, constructed in 1883, created a semicircle pattern that outlined the East Side. Industries began sprouting up, eager to use their proximity to the belt line to transport wares all over the country. Immigrants from Germany, Poland, and Ireland, along with African Americans from northern and southern states, began establishing their lives around these industries. Access to land, water, roads, and rail lines and eager immigrants and natives looking for work led to the development of Buffalo's East Side industry, an immensely diverse industrial base and workforce.
Buffalo Blizzard of 1977
The Blizzard of 1977 is still remembered in Western New York, especially in Buffalo, which received the brunt of the storm. The blizzard occurred during the most extreme cold the area had ever seen, accompanied by some of the largest winter snowfalls on record. The blizzard struck with little warning on Friday morning, January 28, 1977, and the blowing snow and extreme cold paralyzed the Buffalo area until the first week of February. The storm made travel impossible and stranded thousands of people across the region, while snowdrifts buried houses up to the second story. This is a story not only of survival, but also of community. Neighbors helped neighbors, radio stations relayed messages and provided crucial information, and countless individuals donated their time and equipment to bring needed medicine or food to shut-ins across the region.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1565 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 300
Amherst, NY 14228
When: Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
