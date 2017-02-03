 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

PureLink Introduces World's First HDMI 2.0 UHD/4K HDBaseT Extenders

Company's New Extension Systems Feature POE, HDR and 4K60 4:4:4 Support
 
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading provider of Ultra HD digital connectivity solutions to professional audio/video and IT markets worldwide, announced today the availability of two new HDMI 2.0 compliant HDBaseT extenders. The company's HCE III and HTE III products are the first HDMI 2.0 HDBaseT extenders on the market with 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 color format support. The HCE III extends UHD 4K signals up to 40 meters (130 ft.), while the HTE III extends the same 4K signals up to 70 meters (230 ft.).

These transmitter and receiver sets for long distance extension provide IR and RS-232 control as well as bi-directional Power over Ethernet (PoE) at an 18Gbps data rate. With multi-channel audio and HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, the HCE III and HTE III are HDCP 2.2 compliant and utilize PureLink's proprietary Précis codec. Précis is a light compression technology that enables 4K60 4:4:4 resolution and High Dynamic Range (10 bits support) over a single CAT cable.

Both extenders deliver digital high definition video and audio signals with zero loss and zero noise. Their noise cancellation and error correction logic enhances the HDMI video and audio signal. They also support Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio plus LCPM (up to 192 kHz). Additionally, the products' low profile "slim box" enclosure design make them ideal for limited space installation environments, such as behind flat panel displays and video walls.

"These new extenders are just the first step in positioning PureLink as THE source for UHD 4K60 video management," stated Kevin Kang, PureLink's Technical Sales Director. "We've got an entire line of HDMI 2.0 products that we will be introducing in the coming weeks; from switchers and equalizers to scalers and amplifiers, these new systems will take full advantage of the technology's many benefits in UHD 4K video and audio signal management," added Kang. "HDMI 2.0's higher bandwidth provides for a wider color spectrum and much higher resolution, with crisp dynamic sound and a truly premium picture quality it delivers the ultimate viewing experience," he concluded.

For more information about PureLink's new HDMI 2.0 compliant products, please visit their website at http://main.purelinkav.com.

They can also be reached by telephone at 201-488-3232or by e-mail at sales@purelinkav.com.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

Further details at http://hosted.verticalresponse.com/1165583/1164c9486f/548...

Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
