PureLink Introduces World's First HDMI 2.0 UHD/4K HDBaseT Extenders
Company's New Extension Systems Feature POE, HDR and 4K60 4:4:4 Support
These transmitter and receiver sets for long distance extension provide IR and RS-232 control as well as bi-directional Power over Ethernet (PoE) at an 18Gbps data rate. With multi-channel audio and HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, the HCE III and HTE III are HDCP 2.2 compliant and utilize PureLink's proprietary Précis codec. Précis is a light compression technology that enables 4K60 4:4:4 resolution and High Dynamic Range (10 bits support) over a single CAT cable.
Both extenders deliver digital high definition video and audio signals with zero loss and zero noise. Their noise cancellation and error correction logic enhances the HDMI video and audio signal. They also support Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master Audio plus LCPM (up to 192 kHz). Additionally, the products' low profile "slim box" enclosure design make them ideal for limited space installation environments, such as behind flat panel displays and video walls.
"These new extenders are just the first step in positioning PureLink as THE source for UHD 4K60 video management,"
For more information about PureLink's new HDMI 2.0 compliant products, please visit their website at http://main.purelinkav.com.
They can also be reached by telephone at 201-488-3232or by e-mail at sales@purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Further details at http://hosted.verticalresponse.com/
Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
