 
News By Tag
* Gourmet Cheese
* Slate Cheese Board Set
* Wood Cheese Board Platter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Kitchen Product Manufacturer Introduces Line of Elegant Cheese Boards

Yitchen's New Slate Cheese Board Set, Wood Cheese Board Platter Now Available on Amazon
 
 
Yitchen
Yitchen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gourmet Cheese
* Slate Cheese Board Set
* Wood Cheese Board Platter

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Products

PHOENIX - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Hosts who take pride in perfecting every detail of a party, delight: A manufacturer of premium quality kitchen supplies is launching ten unique designs of cheese boards sure to add a touch of sophistication and charm to every party.

Yitchen's new designs include an array of slate and wood cheese board sets. All boards were designed with a focus on superior quality, gourmet presentation and easy clean-up.

The new elegant, hand-crafted wood cheese boards are made of durable, lustrous hard woods. Slate cheese boards can be written on with chalk to easily identify gourmet cheeses. Some boards come with retractable storage trays that include an array of cheese tools and wine accessories.

All cheese boards, whether wood or slate, are easy to clean: simply hand wash with warm, soapy water.

"We are delighted to have designed and manufactured a unique line of cheese boards that are not only made of premium materials, but are also visually stunning and affordable," Eric Dahl, founder of Yitchen Brands, Inc. "Buy a board as a mother's day gift, for a housewarming or for a birthday present -- or just treat yourself. At Yitchen, we believe you deserve better, your family deserves better and your friends deserve better too."

Yitchen products come with a "Love it or Return it Guarantee." Anyone who isn't satisfied can return their purchase for a full refund.

View Yitchen's wood cheese boards on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1NRDZE. View their slate cheese boards at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LZ2JHM9.

About Yitchen

Yitchen is a mom and son-owned business inspired by creating incredible food and making indelible memories. Their focus is on manufacturing the kind of quality kitchen products that can passed on to future generations. Learn more about Yichen at www.Yitchen.com.

Contact
Eric Dahl
***@yitchen.com
End
Source:Yitchen
Email:***@yitchen.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Contento Inbound News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share