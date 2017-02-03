News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kitchen Product Manufacturer Introduces Line of Elegant Cheese Boards
Yitchen's New Slate Cheese Board Set, Wood Cheese Board Platter Now Available on Amazon
Yitchen's new designs include an array of slate and wood cheese board sets. All boards were designed with a focus on superior quality, gourmet presentation and easy clean-up.
The new elegant, hand-crafted wood cheese boards are made of durable, lustrous hard woods. Slate cheese boards can be written on with chalk to easily identify gourmet cheeses. Some boards come with retractable storage trays that include an array of cheese tools and wine accessories.
All cheese boards, whether wood or slate, are easy to clean: simply hand wash with warm, soapy water.
"We are delighted to have designed and manufactured a unique line of cheese boards that are not only made of premium materials, but are also visually stunning and affordable,"
Yitchen products come with a "Love it or Return it Guarantee." Anyone who isn't satisfied can return their purchase for a full refund.
View Yitchen's wood cheese boards on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/
About Yitchen
Yitchen is a mom and son-owned business inspired by creating incredible food and making indelible memories. Their focus is on manufacturing the kind of quality kitchen products that can passed on to future generations. Learn more about Yichen at www.Yitchen.com.
Contact
Eric Dahl
***@yitchen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse