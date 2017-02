Kitchen Product Manufacturer Introduces Line of Elegant Cheese Boards

Yitchen's New Slate Cheese Board Set, Wood Cheese Board Platter Now Available on Amazon

-- Hosts who take pride in perfecting every detail of a party, delight: A manufacturer of premium quality kitchen supplies is launching ten unique designs of cheese boards sure to add a touch of sophistication and charm to every party.Yitchen's new designs include an array of slate and wood cheese board sets. All boards were designed with a focus on superior quality, gourmet presentation and easy clean-up.The new elegant, hand-crafted wood cheese boards are made of durable, lustrous hard woods. Slate cheese boards can be written on with chalk to easily identify gourmet cheeses. Some boards come with retractable storage trays that include an array of cheese tools and wine accessories.All cheese boards, whether wood or slate, are easy to clean: simply hand wash with warm, soapy water."We are delighted to have designed and manufactured a unique line of cheese boards that are not only made of premium materials, but are also visually stunning and affordable,"Eric Dahl, founder of Yitchen Brands, Inc. "Buy a board as a mother's day gift, for a housewarming or for a birthday present -- or just treat yourself. At Yitchen, we believe you deserve better, your family deserves better and your friends deserve better too."Yitchen products come with a "Love it or Return it Guarantee." Anyone who isn't satisfied can return their purchase for a full refund.View Yitchen's wood cheese boards on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B01M1NRDZE . View their slate cheese boards at https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B01LZ2JHM9 Yitchen is a mom and son-owned business inspired by creating incredible food and making indelible memories. Their focus is on manufacturing the kind of quality kitchen products that can passed on to future generations. Learn more about Yichen at www.Yitchen.com.