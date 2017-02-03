News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PaymentComponents Ltd announces it's partnering with Infosistema for the Iberia region
PaymentComponents Ltd, proudly announces the establishment of a strategic partnership, with Infosistema, for the Iberia region. This partnership will, among others, empower Banks, in Portugal & Spain, to become PSD2 compliant in record time!
Starting from February 2017, Infosistema is the exclusive partner / reseller, for the solutions developed by PaymentComponents, in Portugal & Spain.
The solutions initially offered will include:
› aplonAPI ™ API Management Framework – a complete, PSD2 compliant, API solution, enabling the agile deployment of BaaP & BaaS services. aplonAPI, enables Financial Institutions to rapidly build, manage & distribute APIs and comes with PSD2 support out of the box.
› aplonCASH ™ Treasury Management System (TMS) – allowing corporates to easily aggregate their banking relationship & transform their Treasury Department to a Profit Center
The upcoming advent of PSD2, in January 2018, will drive major structural changes, in the ways consumers and companies interact with Banks.
Infosistema and PaymentComponents are front runners, in empowering banks & corporates, successfully navigate the new business models & rapidly respond to new opportunities arising.
For more information, you can contact Abel Camelo, Abel.Camelo@
About PaymentComponents
PaymentComponents Ltd is a catalyst, empowering FinTech Innovation in Financial Institutions, Corporates and FinTechs.
Operational since 2006 & incorporated in London in 2014, as a spinoff of a 25-year-old Financial Software development company (Datamation)
Our aplonAPI ™ API Framework provides a complete, PSD2 compliant, solution for Financial Institutions, to actively participate in the FinTech (R)evolution. It empowers the creation, testing & growth of Platform Based services & fosters the collaboration with the rapidly growing FinTech community.
Through treasury management systems, automated payments & reconciliation solutions, we provide a hassle-free path to FinTech benefits, for Corporates.
Via software components, support and know-how, we enable Rapid & Agile development of SWIFT & SEPA compliant FinTech applications worldwide.
We remain committed, to actively assisting our clients reap the benefits of the FinTech (R)evolution!
We are trusted by Computer Associates, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Pictet, Credit Suisse, Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic Bank, CDB & Ancoria among others.
For more information, http://www.paymentcomponents.com/
About Infosistema
Infosistema acts in Technology and business consulting for Banking and Insurance sectors, Industry and public administration, developing Business Portals, BPM, Workflow and Integration solutions.
With over 20 years of experience, projects in more than 8 countries and more than 120 Team members with more than 200 technical certifications, as in project management (PMP), we claim ourselves as an agile, flexible and innovative company capable of providing value to the most challenging and demanding needs of our customers.
Infosistema is a member of the recently created Joyn Group.
Joyn Group operates in IT Consultancy and Integration, Outsourcing, Service Design and foster innovation through Joyn Ventures. During the last three years the CAGR is over 50% and has now over 270 employees.
For more information, http://www.infosistema.com/
Contact
Zoi Kioustelidou
zoi.k@paymentcomponents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse