February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Quadratec Announces $3K Smittybilt Product Giveaway

Monthly giveaway to reward three lucky people with parts shopping spree
 
 
smittybilt-giveaway-banner
smittybilt-giveaway-banner
 
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- For the month of February, leading Jeep aftermarket part retailer Quadratec is looking for three lucky people to take its money. Well, not all of it, but $3000 worth to purchase any Smittybilt-branded part or accessory available at Quadratec.

See, Quadratec and Smittybilt understand that the only thing better than modifying your vehicle with great Jeep parts, is modifying it with great free Jeep parts.

So, whether you are looking for that perfect new bumper, some snug-fitting replacement seat covers, a new soft top, or any other great Smittybilt parts, now is your chance.

From 12 AM EST February 1 through 7:59 AM EST March 1, Quadratec is accepting entries for this month's Product Giveaway sponsored by Smittybilt. One first place winner will receive $2000, a second place winner $750 and a third place winner $250. Prizes will be awarded as a credit toward any Smittybilt-branded part or accessory sold at Quadratec, and must be used on or before June 30, 2017. ARV of all prizes is $3,000.

"Quadratec has sponsored some cool sweepstakes promotions in the past, but for 2017 we wanted to give more customers a chance to win something," said Dave Flogaus, Quadratec's Manager of Print Media. "A potential two-thousand dollar shopping spree can take you a long way with us!"

No purchase is required to enter the Quadratec $3000 Product Giveaway sponsored by Smittybilt, nor will a purchase enhance your chances of winning. Simply head to https://www.quadratec.com/quadratec-monthly-jeep-parts-gi... during the promotional period and register on the sweepstakes entry page. Entries are open to legal residents of the 50 United States and The District Of Columbia, and are limited to one per person during the month. Odds of winning will depend on how many entries are received.

Winners will be randomly selected on or around March 3, 2017. Visit https://www.quadratec.com/quadratec-monthly-jeep-parts-gi... for complete details.

About Quadratec:

Since 1990, Quadratec's mission is always to deliver Expert Advice and Unbeatable Prices to enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep® CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee.  Quadratec's courteous factory-trained sales & customer service staff has the knowledge to make sure you, and your vehicle, get exactly what you need.  Contact us at 800-745-2348 or www.quadratec.com.

Source:
Email:***@quadratec.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive, Jeep Wrangler
Industry:Automotive
Location:West Chester - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
