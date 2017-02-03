News By Tag
Accumen Announces New Hire for Growth of the Patient Blood Management Team
Clancy Hired for Clinical Expertise as Comprehensive Patient Blood Management Program Continues to Grow
In her new role, Clancy brings a wealth of knowledge through education and direct nursing experience in perioperative and trauma care. Over her career, Clancy has worked in PBM and has developed effective strategies, written numerous scholarly publications, and presented several complex case studies for Clinical Development Workshops in Indiana. "Clancy's clinical experience and change management expertise will further enable Accumen's efforts to support health systems in providing high quality, patient-centered care," says Joe Thomas, National Director of Patient Blood Management at Accumen.
Clancy received her Advanced Practice Nursing license, specializing as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, from the Indiana University School of Nursing with a primary focus on system and organizational change. Prior to joining Accumen, Clancy was a Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Consultant for Mediware Consulting & Analytics, helping to implement organizational change and served in an integral role in the clinical setting at Eskenazi Health and Columbus Regional Hospital. She holds professional membership with key industry organizations including SABM, ACLS, AORN/ANA, and has ACLS and BLS Instructor Certifications.
For more information about Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM) visit Accumen.com.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com
