AfricaBuild Lagos gains key international institute support & top exhibitors from 12+ countries
The event enjoys a strong institutional support and top quality exhibitors from 12 countries. Nigeria's ever growing construction market is a major attraction for international suppliers. More than 1,500 professional visitors are expected.
Top quality exhibitors from 12 countries ready to discuss their business
The event will bring together Nigeria's key construction professionals and present products from top quality exhibitors from 12 countries.
The exhibitors will display their latest innovations in construction machinery and technology, building equipment and tools, building materials and interior finishing materials. They come from Austria, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Nigeria, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Top institutional support
AfricaBuild Lagos is supported by the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and to the ECOWAS-States, Advantage Austria, AHK Nigeria-Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, FOCI-Federation of Construction Industry Nigeria and ICEX-Spanish Embassy. Austria, Spain and Turkey are presenting official country pavilions.
Nigeria's construction sector
Nigeria is Africa's second largest economy with an estimated GDP of 415 billion USD (gtai) in 2016. With 187 million inhabitants it is the most populous African country and the 7th most populous country in the world. The construction industry is worth 60 billion USD and has averaged 9.5% growth over the past 5 years. Nigeria is expected to become one of the world's top 20 economies by 2050.
fairtrade - Valuable business contacts
fairtrade was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Managed by its shareholder and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world. fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, Building, CIT Solutions, Energy, Environment, Industry and PlastPrintPack and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. A member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, fairtrade's management system is ISO 9001: 2008 certified.
ITE Group plc.
For more than two decades ITE Build & Interiors have been connecting businesses to some of the most significant building and interiors markets around the world. Since the first event in Kazakhstan in 1994 (KazBuild), the portfolio has continued to grow across Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Africa.
The portfolio now consists of over 40 specialist events worldwide and owns some of the most globally-renowned brands such as MosBuild (Russia), Yapi TurkeyBuild (Turkey), Indobuildtech (Indonesia), BakuBuild (Azerbaijan)
Contact Germany:
fairtrade GmbH & Co. KG
Ms Sarah Nitsche
Head of Marketing & Public Relations
Kurfürsten-
D-69115 Heidelberg
Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 22
Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25
s.nitsche@fairtrade-
Contact in Nigeria:
Ms Blessing Abel
Tel +234 / 816 930 7338
nigeria@fairtrade-
