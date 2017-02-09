 
80s Icons Cord and Franklin Drive Over 5,000 Downloads In Seven Days For "Westerner" Magazine

The new Western culture magazine from Dusty Saddle Publishing has achieved well over 5,000 downloads in its first week. A boom attributable to 80s legends Alex Cord and Diane Franklin.
 
 
"Westerner" starring Diane Franklin available now
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced earlier today that "Westerner" magazine from Dusty Saddle Publishing had achieved a landmark 5,000 downloads in its first week of publication. The new magazine, which carries western culture stories, was headlined by 80s icon Diane Franklin and "Airwolf" star Alex Cord.

With a growing interest in 80s fashion and music, both interviews were well placed to take readers to a time and place that many hope to revitalize today. With both actors still extremely active, and with books on the market—Cord's new Western is currently in the top 10 and Diane Franklin has a new book heading to the market later this month—this boom looks likely to continue.

Westerner magazine is a quarterly digital magazine released by successful publishing house Dusty Saddle Publishing. It was also announced that "Pecos Bounty Hunter" by flagship star Robert Hanlon had broken first day sales records yesterday.

You can learn more about Dusty Saddle Publishing by emailing their press office at Nick@nickwale.org. You can download your copy of "Westerner" magazine here (http://westernermagazine.pagedemo.co/).

Nick Wale
Source:Dusty Saddle Publishing
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017
