February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


New Jersey Inventory Professional Achieves Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member John Maida for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
 
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that John Maida, owner of WJ Home Inventory Services, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms his knowledge to provide quality personal property inventory services.

To earn this certification, Maida was required to pass specified courses developed by NICA, agree to conduct business according to the industry Code of Ethics, and accumulate a required number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification exam, which is the final step to achieve the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

Maida shared exactly this issue, saying, "After I completed my own home inventory, I realized the importance of documenting your personal assets. It took me five hours to complete the task and realized I was under-insured. My own experience, in addition to talking with my family and friends, encouraged me to own an asset inventory business. I'm sure there are many homeowners that want to do their own inventory but simply do not have the time or patience. This is a great business opportunity for me to help others so they can save time and money and also know they have proper insurance coverage."

Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in  continuing education shows Maida's desire to serve this industry and his clients well. John explained, "I wanted to get certified to show that I take the extra step to enhance my knowledge, dedication, and commitment to the asset inventory profession."

Cindy Hartman, Managing Director of NICA, said, "John started WJ Home Inventory Services a year ago, so he sees the benefits of being certified. There is value to continuing education and being associated with other industry professionals."

Based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, WJ Home Inventory Services offers residential and business asset inventory services in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties. For more information, visit http://www.wjhomeinventory.com or email info@wjhomeinventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information, call 717-827-6422, email nica@nationalinventorycertificationassociation, or.visit http://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com,

