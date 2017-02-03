News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Great Reviews From California DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in California, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of California's best DUI attorneys:
"The seminar was very useful in that it teaches attorneys how to use the officer's testimony by essentially treating him like a defense expert. I highly recommend the seminar and am glad I came."
Scott Bentley - Ventura, California
"Worth its weight in gold."
Hector Perez - Corona, California
"I got my money's worth in the 1st 45 minutes!"
Patrick Silva - San Bernardino, CA
"Dave Cox is extremely knowledgeable in the areas of drug and alcohol driving - extremely practical subject matter & presentation!"
Jim Weyant - Big Bear, CA
"A very concised - practical approach seminar."
Andres Bustamante - Los Angeles, CA
"Great program! I look forward to winning more cases."
Don Hammond - San Pedro, CA
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Asheville, Hickory, and Charlotte; North Carolina
Amarillo, Lubbock, and El Paso; Texas
Valdosta, Savannah, and Macon; Georgia
Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield;
Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse