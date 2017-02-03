News By Tag
Tech Parks Arizona Hosts Ascensus Community Reception
Company receives warm welcome from Tucson-area businesses and residents
The firm recently announced its plans to open a new office location in the UA Tech Park at Rita Road, a research park owned and operated by the University of Arizona. After a national search, the Tucson-based Tech Park was selected due to its impressive campus, modern facilities, and strong ties to the University of Arizona's talent pool.
The reception was open to Tucson-area residents and media, Ascensus associates, and University of Arizona students and staff. Featured speakers included Jonathan Rothschild, mayor of Tucson; Bruce Wright, associate vice president and chief executive officer of Tech Parks Arizona; Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement; and Rick Irace, Ascensus' chief operating officer of retirement.
"We're thrilled to join the community of dynamic and innovative businesses of Tech Parks Arizona," states Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement. "We thank the city of Tucson for this warm welcome, and we look forward to our future growth here as our associates continue to help millions of Americans save for a secure retirement."
Ascensus is currently hiring service center representatives and account managers for its UA Tech Park location and invites interested candidates to apply at careers.ascensus.com.
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans and over 3.9 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit http://www.ascensus.com.
