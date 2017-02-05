 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

March 30th will be the 25th anniversary of the Santolin Chiropractic Clinic

We are planning on a week long celebration with food and a raffle with prizes for late April or early May.
 
My Picture 2003
My Picture 2003
JOLIET, Ill. - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Santolin is a chiropractor that has 25 years of practice experience in the Joliet area. His practice uses non-drug treatments such as spinal adjusting and manipulation, and exercise rehabilitation to treat spinal, muscle, and joint disorders. The practice usually has same day appointments available for new and established patients. The office is located at 2145 West Jefferson Street in Joliet two blocks from St Joseph Hospital. Dr. Santolin is board certified in chiropractic rehabilitation.
Dr. Santolin received his B.S. in Human Biology degree in 1988 and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1990. He later took post professional courses for three years and became a Board Certified Diplomate in Chiropractic Rehabilitation in 2003. He is also certified in acupuncture. His practice has an emphasis on treatment of non spinal disorders including disorders of the shoulder, hip, elbow, knee, wrist, ankle/foot, and headaches. He is certified in acupuncture. He is also certified by the National Certified Registry of Medical Examiners through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to perform DOT CDL exams.

He practiced as an associate for two years before returning with his wife to their home town of Joliet, Illinois and has directed his own practice for more than 23 years. He has published articles in five medical and professional journals. He is a member of the American Chiropractic Association, the Illinois Chiropractic Society, the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board.

Dr. Santolin is also an avid bicycle rider and frequently rides with the Joliet Bicycle Club and participates in many invitational rides.

http://www.santolinchiropractic.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12618883/1
End
Source:
Email:***@ameritech.net Email Verified
Phone:8157444442
Tags:Chiropractic, Healthcare, Back Pain
Industry:Health
Location:Joliet - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Santolin Chiropractic Clinic News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share