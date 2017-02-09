Country(s)
Ven-American Real Estate Tapped To Manage, Lease Westpoint Retail Plaza
The Subway Franchise In The Center Will Be Unveiling A Technology-Centric Redesign and Is Only 1 of Every 5 Subway Shops In The Entire US To Feature The Design Concept
Castle Real Estate Enterprises has engaged Ven-American Real Estate, Inc. to exclusively manage and lease Westpoint Retail Plaza,an immaculate 16,655-square foot neighborhood center, located at 10101-10251 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac, Florida.
Tenants at the center include Dunkin Donuts, Subway, AT&T, Rotelli Pizza & Pasta, CareSpot Urgent Care, Gentle Dentistry, Brightway Insurance and Liberty Tax.
Under Ven-American Real Estate's management, Subway held a Grand Re-Opening, unveiling a new mouth-watering store redesign focused on integrating technology into all aspects of the restaurant design.
Only one of every five Subway shops in the entire United States will feature this design, which includes:
• All new décor, equipment and design
• New self-ordering kiosks, allowing guests to "skip the line" and get in and out quicker
• New touchscreen fountain beverage machine with flavor-customization capability
• New digital menu display
• New coffee and specialty coffee program using freshly-ground coffee beans
• New Panini sandwich press
• New sauces and toppings
Subway's goal with the new design is to create a more welcoming and comfortable environment for "this generation's consumer" while continuing its dedication to delivering the same delicious, fresh and healthy food products the brand has provided since 1965.
"We are very honored to be a part of this technology-centric Subway store concept," commented Andrew Kruss, Director of Commercial Services for Ven-American Real Estate, Inc. "It's the first one in the entire state of Florida, and being a part of any 'first' is always exciting," he added.
The shopping center has also begun a "redesign" of its own. The property has recently been freshly painted. In addition, plans call for an upgrade to the lighting throughout property - not only for energy efficiency purposes, but to provide a better quality of light and coverage, as well as reducing maintenance costs.
"Our goal is to continue to make tenants and visitors feel safe and make the property more aesthetically pleasing at night," said Kruss.
Andrew Kruss is a Ygrene Certified Contractor and has helped many clients improve their energy and water efficiency. Projects include lighting, HVAC, roofing, energy controls and impact windows. At Monarch Commerce Center in Miramar, Florida, another Ven-American Real Estate, Inc.-managed property, Kruss was able to reduce energy consumption by approximately 40% while improving light coverage and quality.
"We have also reduced lighting related maintenance costs by approximately $5,700 per year," Kruss explained.
Andrew Kruss has owned, managed, leased and sold commercial property for thirty years. He is a practical, solution-oriented, hands-on manager who believes in efficiency in property management and energy sustainability solutions.
Kruss added, "We look forward to working with the tenants and Castle Real Estate Enterprises to make the property more attractive, efficient and productive for the entire community's benefit."
The shopping center, conveniently located along the Sunrise/Tamarac city boundary, features 150 parking spaces, AT&T Fiber and Comcast Cable, as well as excellent visibility facing busy Commercial Blvd. cross streets Nob Hill Road & Hiatus Road, with 50,000 vehicles per day traveling between the neighborhood thoroughfares. The property is also located adjacent to heavily-traveled Sawgrass Expressway.
About Ven-American Real Estate, Inc.: Ven-American Real Estate, Inc., established in 1991, is a full service commercial and residential real estate firm offering brokerage and property management services as well as sustainability consulting and financing for clients. The firm has special expertise in office properties, industrial parks and retail properties in South Florida.
