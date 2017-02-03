Bath jewellery designer strikes gold with Holburne launch

Gold Royal Crescent Pendant at Holburne

--A Bath woman has taken inspiration from some of the city's most iconic sights – along with the help of a young Bath art student - to create a unique jewellery range.Marie Curtis, who grew up in Bath, wanted to find a way of celebrating the city she loves whilst releasing her creative side.Using images including the Royal Crescent, The Roman Baths and Bath Abbey, Marie collaborated with (then) Haysfield Art Student Alice Calvert.The 16 year old created simple, elegant line drawings which Marie instantly knew were perfect for the jewellery design she had envisaged.Marie said "Alice's drawings were exactly right. From the locations I'd selected, Alice & I agreed the perspectives and dimensions that needed to be included in the artwork but Alice led the creative execution of this - I love the variation between simplicity & intricacy of the drawings, they are instantly recognisable and reflect what a great artist Alice is.""Where ever I've travelled in the world, I've always sought out local handmade jewellery that reflects the place I'm visiting", Marie explained. "Be it a necklace reflecting hope from Christchurch just after the 2011 earthquake or earrings made from abalone shell from Thailand - whenever I wear these items they remind me of the place, country and people I visited and I wanted to create a collection of jewellery that captures memories for people that visit Bath."So the former marketing planning consultant and mum of two decided to retrain as a silversmith."Initially, I thought that creating the pendant depth and size was my key challenge - it's a completely unique shape and involved 3d printing as well as traditional silversmithing. On reflection, ensuring that I'm happy with the finish of each pendant has taken much longer than I'd planned! I polish the mirror frame on the front of the pendant until it shines (not a quick or easy task!), layer & re-layer the back of the pendant with a frosted finish and set each image in 2 layers of resin over 3 days - I ensure I get the end product looking perfect but at the beginning of the project seriously under-estimated how long this would take! "The new Moments Collection is launching at the Holburne Museum shop early February, timed to coincide with the Bruegel 'Defining a Dynasty' exhibition starting on 11th February.Mari-Liis Konts, Shop Manager at the Holburne said "we like to support local talent and thought this handcrafted range showcasing individual artwork would appeal to our customers."The pendants are handmade in silver or gold using a combination of traditional and modern silversmith techniques, with each piece set in resin. Marie plans to expand the range using images of other cities.For more information and additional images please contact Marie Curtis.Marie Curtis, Owner & Designer - Design Vaults07968 727311marie@designvaults.co.uk7 Cambridge Terrace, Bath, BA2 6BE