SOR Enhances Their Temperature Sensor Offering with the Addition of a New Display Option

TS_ Assembly- with- Local- Indication

Michelle Bunte

End

-- SOR Inc. expands on its already extensive collection of temperature sensor configurations, by adding the "LPCX" display package to its SOR Temperature Sensors catalog.The "LPCX" is an economical solution when local indication with a temperature transmitter is required. The full assembly includes a 5-digit, backlit, loop-powered LCD display and temperature transmitter enclosed in a compact, explosion proof housing. For user convenience, the assembly can be shipped factory configured for quick start up and operation. The display also has front mounted push buttons for user configuration, when needed.The specifications of the "LPCX" option include a required power supply of 18-36 VDC, an 8.0 V max loop drop, and a 4-20mA input. The explosion proof housing has FM, CSA, and ATEX certifications with NEMA 4X and IP68 ratings.The SOR Temperature Sensor offering includes a complete line of thermocouples, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD) sensors, thermowells, industrial assemblies, and specialty temperature sensors. SOR utilizes its broad industry experience, technical expertise, and state-of-the-art facilities to meet the temperature measurement requirements of its customers.SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSOR Sampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.