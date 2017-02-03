Company release Visitors Management System Software to generate Gate Pass and ID cards for visitors

Visitors Management System Software is designed to quickly create and print visitor ID card using pre-defined templates available in the software

End

-- Visitors Management System Software is specially developed to generate visitor ID card and Gate Pass for visitors. Software has option to choose ID card design using pre-defined templates. Gate Pass ID card maker utility is useful to create Gate Pass ID card for visitors using various image designing tools such as line, text, barcode, signature, rectangle, triangle, ellipse, watermark etc. Gate pass ID card maker application allows you to generate Gate Pass ID card for visitors with option to save all visitor details to the database for future usage. Software facilitates to search particular visitor information according to Name, Company Name, Address, Phone Number, Date Range etc. Software also enables you to export designed visitor ID card as image, as PDF and as template.Gate Pass ID card maker application provides option to specify color and background settings of ID card including solid color, gradient, image and style settings. Software provides option to add photo on ID card entire using camera settings option or browse image path which is saved on your computer system as per your need. Using image cropping tool you can crop single or multiple images for ID card. Software also provides facility to copy current card design to the other side of the card. Gate Pass ID card generator application also provides facility to send designed visitor ID card to single or multiple email IDs.1. Design visitor ID card using various image designing objects such as line, text, barcode, signature, ellipse, rectangle etc.2. Export and save designed ID card as image, as PDF and as template.3. Provides facility to capture image of visitor using camera settings option.4. Software allows you to save designed ID card log in .idd file format for future reference.5. Print designed visitor ID card using flexible print settings option.6. Software provides facility to copy current ID card design to the other side of the card.7. Software provides facility to save visitor's records to view it later and also export visitor records in excel file.