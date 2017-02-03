News By Tag
Company release Visitors Management System Software to generate Gate Pass and ID cards for visitors
Visitors Management System Software is designed to quickly create and print visitor ID card using pre-defined templates available in the software
Gate Pass ID card maker application provides option to specify color and background settings of ID card including solid color, gradient, image and style settings. Software provides option to add photo on ID card entire using camera settings option or browse image path which is saved on your computer system as per your need. Using image cropping tool you can crop single or multiple images for ID card. Software also provides facility to copy current card design to the other side of the card. Gate Pass ID card generator application also provides facility to send designed visitor ID card to single or multiple email IDs.
Software Features:
1. Design visitor ID card using various image designing objects such as line, text, barcode, signature, ellipse, rectangle etc.
2. Export and save designed ID card as image, as PDF and as template.
3. Provides facility to capture image of visitor using camera settings option.
4. Software allows you to save designed ID card log in .idd file format for future reference.
5. Print designed visitor ID card using flexible print settings option.
6. Software provides facility to copy current ID card design to the other side of the card.
7. Software provides facility to save visitor's records to view it later and also export visitor records in excel file.
