What Makes a Good Yoga Teacher
As humans, everyone has varying qualities and strengths. That makes life interesting. If we were all alike, life would be boring and monotonous. So, the qualities outlined here are in many ways subjective. Passion for something can manifest in many forms. One can easily see a person's passion for something from their behavior.
A good teacher's passion is visible and can be inspiring to other teachers as well as the students. If you are a teacher, you must surely have some liking for the receiver of knowledge. So, sincere liking towards the learner is a quality that goes a long way in teaching. Some people like math and some like history. Teachers that love the subject they teach are usually good teachers because they have an innate interest in the subject they are teaching.
When there's sincere interest in the subject matter, the teacher's attitude and approach towards it become more refined. In yoga, a good teacher is not just someone that can do all the yoga poses correctly. A good yoga teacher needs to be able to comprehend the situation of the learner.
The injuries, the body structure and the mindset of a practitioner all play a crucial role when practicing yoga. Mindfulness and awareness of the students in the class are extremely important when teaching a beginner's yoga class. Proper knowledge of alignment, use of props, safety, anatomy and avoidance of injury is a must have to be a good yoga teacher.
Lastly, a good yoga teacher needs to be relatable and compassionate towards the class. Good communication skills, organizational skills, and punctuality are crucial to respect the time that students put into coming to a class. All in all, a good teacher's work ethic and love for what they do is the most visible traits to the outside world. However, overtime, one's passion, and dedication are the qualities that will pay a dividend to both the students and the teacher.
At AYM we take the time to give the opportunity to practice teaching. To be a good yoga teacher, one must have practical training experience. It takes time and practice to be able to properly align a student. AYM students get the opportunity to teach as well as learn from fellow students. AYM specializes in 200 hours, 300 hours and 500-hour teacher training certificates. So, if you are looking for an accredited yoga school in Rishikesh, don't hesitate to get in touch with us.
