Suez Capital and Regis form a Mutual to pursue non UK business

Regis, The worlds largest mutuals management company forms jv with Maltese transaction advisors to pursue global opportunities

-- Mr.Shiv Shankaran Nair, Chairman of Suez Holdings, a Maltese holding company active in infrastructure, insurance, governmental security, security printing and port operations, today announced that Suez Capital, a group company, had signed an agreement with London based Regis Mutual Management, to establish a joint venture, Suez Regis .Regis Mutual management is the world's largest Mutual Management company, managing amongst others, The Military Mutual, The Masonic Mutual, The Worshipful Companies Mutuals and the University Mutuals.Suez Holdings owns Suez Grindlay and Co. Kft, an international insurance and reinsurance broker licensed by The National Bank of Hungary to carry out insurance broking in the EUThe new company will utilise The Suez Group's relationships in the non traditional markets of Africa, Middle East and Latin America, to provide a complete outsourced management service for iinternational partners, from establishing mutuals through to claims handling.The new company will be head quartered in London and headed up by Mr.Martin Richards, The Chief Underwriter of RMM.Visit http://www.Suez.holdings for details