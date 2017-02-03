News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Suez Capital and Regis form a Mutual to pursue non UK business
Regis, The worlds largest mutuals management company forms jv with Maltese transaction advisors to pursue global opportunities
Regis Mutual management is the world's largest Mutual Management company, managing amongst others, The Military Mutual, The Masonic Mutual, The Worshipful Companies Mutuals and the University Mutuals.
Suez Holdings owns Suez Grindlay and Co. Kft, an international insurance and reinsurance broker licensed by The National Bank of Hungary to carry out insurance broking in the EU
The new company will utilise The Suez Group's relationships in the non traditional markets of Africa, Middle East and Latin America, to provide a complete outsourced management service for iinternational partners, from establishing mutuals through to claims handling.
The new company will be head quartered in London and headed up by Mr.Martin Richards, The Chief Underwriter of RMM.
Visit http://www.Suez.holdings for details
Contact
Ian Smith
Head Communications
***@suez.holdings
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse