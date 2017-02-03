 
Ride2Rich Emerging as the Fastest Growing Multibagger Stock Advisory in India

The dedicated research team of the company provides regular updates and periodic portfolio reviews.
 
 
HOOGHLY, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Investors willing to invest in multibagger stocks in India can bank upon Ride2Rich, one of the fastest growing stock advisory firms in the country. The SEBI-registered firm aims to make investment in stocks in India profitable.

"A lot of people want to invest in multibagger stocks but fail to identify the ones that will reap profits in the long run. We at Ride2Rich have a dedicated research team that constantly tracks the development of the stock market and identifies multibagger stocks for our clients. We help our clients make informed and wise decision and give them an environment where they can safely invest. We have a seven-point speciality where investments are made only on stocks that offer a high-margin of safety. This has helped us carve a niche for ourselves in the market and we are constantly upgrading our services," opined the company's spokesperson.  He further added, "Our team has an experience of over 50 years and unlike others we are SEBI registered. So there is no fear of any scam or fraudulence."

Regular updates and management interviews with periodic portfolio reviews and guidance are the other hallmarks of the company. Members are given log in facility with a unique list of stocks. The company's outstanding track-record on return and value pricing have added to its popularity. The research team ensures high profitability of maximum gain. With its transparency and hard work, the company has a long list of satisfied clients.

About Ride2Rich

Ride2Rich is an independent equity research firm in Kolkata, West Bengal that aims to make all the retail investors of India profitable. A SEBI registered firm, Rich2Ride boasts of a seven-point specialty that helps buyers make an informed decision and purchase. The company offers independent equity research service along with teaching service and believes in the philosophy of buying great stocks at great prices. Honest opinion, smart research and forecasting are the hallmarks of Ride2Rich. It is not a brokerage house and accepts payment through cash, cheque, demand draft, credit card, debit card and net banking. For more visit, https://ride2rich.com/paid-services/make-me-rich-plan/.

For more information, contact:

Ride2Rich

Phone: +91 9836649666

https://ride2rich.com

Email: contactus@ride2rich.com

