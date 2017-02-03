News By Tag
Especially flat Box PC with 6 GigE ports
Despite their low height of a mere 77 mm, the controllers from the Nuvo-5000LP series are really powerful.
LP stands for low profile and, despite their low height of a mere 77 mm, the controllers from the Nuvo-5000LP series are really powerful and, with their individual selection of performance features (CPU, interfaces, patented expansion cassette, optional application-
The design of the fanless full metal housing consisting of a resistant aluminium alloy is designed to meet the high requirements in production and warehouse surroundings. In addition to stationary applications, operation in vehicles is supported functionally, e.g. with control options via the ignition.
Up to 6 gigabit Ethernet interfaces, of which 4 also offer PoE as an option with an overall output of 80 W, ensure maximum bandwidth for data exchange as required for image processing, for example, and as required for machine vision applications. Up to 8 USB connections of which 4 with USB 3.0 as well as several serial interfaces are available for fast data communication with peripheral devices.
Application-
A low height, strong performance and comprehensive functional variety distinguish the new, flat Nuvo-5000LP series controllers. As a reliable and safe platform, they can be used in demanding applications, for example in the areas of automation, fabrication, logistics, image processing, robot steering, monitoring and building automation.
For detailed information about configuration variants for the new Nuvo-5000LP compact controller and further industrial embedded controllers and professional signal processing and communication technology components, please refer to the website www.acceed.net.
Contact
Acceed GmbH
support@acceed.com
