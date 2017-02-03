News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ecosomb Technologies Announced To Offer WebRTC Client Solution for Corporate World
Ecosmob Technology has announced to offer WebRTC client solution development service for the corporate world. This solution can be used to enhance the service and communication model of the corporate world.
The WebRTC client solution is a browser to browser communication solution which can be used by corporate offices and enterprises to provide quick and flexible communication channel to their staff, customers, prospects, vendors and other business entities. As per the details shared by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies, thecorporate world faces theneed of massive communication. The WebRTC client solution (https://www.ecosmob.com/
• Audio call
• Video call
• Instant messaging
This will provide all required mode of communication to the companies.
"The WebRTC client solution for corporate world has brought amazing benefits to this industry vertical. All offered communication features along with screen sharing and image sharing. This helps in offering complete communication software to corporate industry. They will be empowered to offer not only internal communication among their staff members, but will also be able to use this communication channel to provide demonstrations and Knowledge Transfer of their products to their clients and prospects. This WebRTC client solution can work amazingly for all required communication of any corporate office or company. Also, this solution supports remote communication in real time. This further helps in improving productivity. "Now, the employees of the company can communicate with each other even from home or from the location of their business tour.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.
The company offers custom development service of WebRTC Client solution for the corporate world. To know more about this solution and offering,
visit: https://www.ecosmob.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse