Ecosomb Technologies Announced To Offer WebRTC Client Solution for Corporate World

Ecosmob Technology has announced to offer WebRTC client solution development service for the corporate world. This solution can be used to enhance the service and communication model of the corporate world.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is a well-known name in the VoIP industry. The company has its headquarter in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, India. The company has been offering different services and solutions in the VoIP industry for more than 9 years. The company is also renowned for its contribution, and expertise in the VoIP industry. The WebRTC technology has been one of the areas where the company excels. This is evident from the published interviews withthe director, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, of the company on different news media sites. The company has been offering industry specific solutions in WebRTC. Recently, spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies has announced to offer the custom WebRTC client solution development for the corporate world.

The WebRTC client solution is a browser to browser communication solution which can be used by corporate offices and enterprises to provide quick and flexible communication channel to their staff, customers, prospects, vendors and other business entities. As per the details shared by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies, thecorporate world faces theneed of massive communication. The WebRTC client solution (https://www.ecosmob.com/webrtc-client/) will not only satisfy this communication needbut also remove the communication cost. As this solution uses thebrowser to browser calling which is absolutely free. Even for international calls, corporate companies will not need to invest a single penny. Moreover, the WebRTC client solution for corporate world offers different modes of communication including:

• Audio call
• Video call
• Instant messaging

This will provide all required mode of communication to the companies.

"The WebRTC client solution for corporate world has brought amazing benefits to this industry vertical. All offered communication features along with screen sharing and image sharing. This helps in offering complete communication software to corporate industry. They will be empowered to offer not only internal communication among their staff members, but will also be able to use this communication channel to provide demonstrations and Knowledge Transfer of their products to their clients and prospects. This WebRTC client solution can work amazingly for all required communication of any corporate office or company. Also, this solution supports remote communication in real time. This further helps in improving productivity. "Now, the employees of the company can communicate with each other even from home or from the location of their business tour.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.

The company offers custom development service of WebRTC Client solution for the corporate world. To know more about this solution and offering,

visit: https://www.ecosmob.com/webrtc-client/

Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
