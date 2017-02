Interview Released on Antibiotic Resistance with Danestat Consulting, Johns Innes Centre and Antabio

SMi Group have released a series of interviews ahead of the industry gathering on antibiotic resistance, Superbugs & Superdrugs

Now in its 19th year, the popularity of the event highlights the imminent global threat of antimicrobial resistance and the urgency for scientists and drug developers to discover new alternatives to bacteria resistant treatments.

Based upon the answers given, it is apparent that industry incentives and collaborations are needed to combat antimicrobial resistance.

"Industry incentives are especially important for small companies like Antabio. We have benefitted greatly from Wellcome Trust support, which has enabled our team to make excellent progress in both our main programs; however, the uncertainty over reimbursement for novel antibacterial drugs needs to be addressed to attract investors into the area which are needed to support programs through to the market." Martin Everett, Chief Scientific Officer, Antabio

"With respect to the clinical development of new compounds we have made a lot of progress over the past 10 years in terms of the clarity of what is required and the introduction of Public-Private funding models to make development more viable. As a result we are starting to see more companies becoming involved in this area. Much of this clarity has been provided by the regulatory agencies making it clearer what is required to gain approval, although we still need to do more work to understand the economic situation to make investment in the clinical development programs more viable, and also to aim for a global agreement on reimbursement requirements once a clinical trial program has been completed." Aaron Dane, Director, Danestat Consulting

"We have greatly increased awareness of the problem to the general public and decision-makers, i.e. governments and other public bodies. However, I think we are falling short of clarifying what action can be taken and coordinating activities internationally." Prof. Tony Maxwell, John Innes Centre, Norwich, UK

Other notable speakers on the agenda include: The FDA, BARDA, GSK, Spero Therapeutics, TranScrip and Chemical Biology Ventures.

Superbugs & Superdrugs 2017
20TH & 21ST March
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Sponsored by MSD and Synthetic Biologics, Inc