Quality Engineered Software & Testing Conference & Expo 2017, Chicago

QAI's 10th Annual QUEST Conference & Expo 2017, Chicago at The Renaissance Downtown Hotel

-- QAI's Quality Engineered Software & Testing Conference (QUEST) and EXPO is an annual event that sees a wide list of IT Professionals, Practitioners and thought leaders from all across North America. The conference largely holds various innovation platforms by using classroom trainings, sessions, workshops and discussions in different areas like Agile, Leadership, Automation, Test Design/Data, Security, Performance and many more.The conference is not only a great way of networking and connecting to fellow members in the same fields but also a very efficient medium of learning from different activities. These activities also provide useful case study sessions, Certification Examinations, Best Practices and Workshops, Social Events and a whole list of prominent keynote speakers who have excelled in their fields of software and testing.IT Professionals,Managers,Practitioners,Quality Professionals,Software development professionalsIT DirectorsProject ManagersSoftware Development ManagersQuality ManagersTest ManagersQA ManagersTest Team LeadersSoftware Test EngineersQA AnalystsQC AnalystsUser Acceptance TestersPerformance TestersTest Automation AnalystsBusiness AnalystsSoftware DevelopersRead more at http://qaiquest.org/ 2017/ Tutorials, Certification Preparation Classes, Keynote Speakers, Industry Practice Sessions, Exhibitor Expo Talks, One to One Expert Coaching.Solutions Benchmarking and Case Study Sessions, Certification Examinations.: Manager's Solution Workshop, Best Practices Workshops, and Special Interest Groups Roundtables.Join Sauce Labs, the QUEST team and your fellow attendees for an unforgettable night of dining and dancing while cruising Lake Michigan. Transportation is provided for the short trip to Chicago's famous Navy Pier where attendees will embark on the Spirit of Chicago and venture on a scenic tour of Chicago's breathtaking skyline. Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a great opportunity to network with fellow attendees in a casual and lively setting while aboard! QUEST conference attendee's admission to this event is included in eligible conference packages.3-7 April, 2017