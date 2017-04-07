 
Quality Engineered Software & Testing Conference & Expo 2017, Chicago

QAI's 10th Annual QUEST Conference & Expo 2017, Chicago at The Renaissance Downtown Hotel
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- QAI's Quality Engineered Software & Testing Conference (QUEST) and EXPO is an annual event that sees a wide list of IT Professionals, Practitioners and thought leaders from all across North America. The conference largely holds various innovation platforms by using classroom trainings, sessions, workshops and discussions in different areas like Agile, Leadership, Automation, Test Design/Data, Security, Performance and many more.

The conference is not only a great way of networking and connecting to fellow members in the same fields but also a very efficient medium of learning from different activities. These activities also provide useful case study sessions, Certification Examinations, Best Practices and Workshops, Social Events and a whole list of prominent keynote speakers who have excelled in their fields of software and testing.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

IT Professionals,
Managers,
Practitioners,
 Quality Professionals,
Software development professionals

IT Directors

Project Managers

Software Development Managers
Quality Managers

Test Managers

QA Managers

Test Team Leaders
Software Test Engineers

QA Analysts

QC Analysts

User Acceptance Testers

Performance Testers

Test Automation Analysts
Business Analysts

Software Developers

Read more at http://qaiquest.org/2017/


WHY ATTEND

LEARNING: Tutorials, Certification Preparation Classes, Keynote Speakers, Industry Practice Sessions, Exhibitor Expo Talks, One to One Expert Coaching.

ASSESSMENT: Solutions Benchmarking and Case Study Sessions, Certification Examinations.

APPLY: Manager's Solution Workshop, Best Practices Workshops, and Special Interest Groups Roundtables.

Chicago Lake Michigan Dinner Cruise

Join Sauce Labs, the QUEST team and your fellow attendees for an unforgettable night of dining and dancing while cruising Lake Michigan. Transportation is provided for the short trip to Chicago's famous Navy Pier where attendees will embark on the Spirit of Chicago and venture on a scenic tour of Chicago's breathtaking skyline. Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a great opportunity to network with fellow attendees in a casual and lively setting while aboard! QUEST conference attendee's admission to this event is included in eligible conference packages.

PRICING:

Regular Price- $595- $2895

Customized options available for those who cannot attend all 5 days

DATES: 3-7 April, 2017

VENUE:  The Renaissance Chicago Downtown

1 West Wacker Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60601
United States
Phone: (312) 372-7200

Contact
Sonakshi Verma
***@qaiglobal.com
