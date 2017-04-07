News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quality Engineered Software & Testing Conference & Expo 2017, Chicago
QAI's 10th Annual QUEST Conference & Expo 2017, Chicago at The Renaissance Downtown Hotel
The conference is not only a great way of networking and connecting to fellow members in the same fields but also a very efficient medium of learning from different activities. These activities also provide useful case study sessions, Certification Examinations, Best Practices and Workshops, Social Events and a whole list of prominent keynote speakers who have excelled in their fields of software and testing.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
IT Professionals,
Managers,
Practitioners,
Quality Professionals,
Software development professionals
IT Directors
Project Managers
Software Development Managers
Quality Managers
Test Managers
QA Managers
Test Team Leaders
Software Test Engineers
QA Analysts
QC Analysts
User Acceptance Testers
Performance Testers
Test Automation Analysts
Business Analysts
Software Developers
Read more at http://qaiquest.org/
WHY ATTEND
LEARNING: Tutorials, Certification Preparation Classes, Keynote Speakers, Industry Practice Sessions, Exhibitor Expo Talks, One to One Expert Coaching.
ASSESSMENT: Solutions Benchmarking and Case Study Sessions, Certification Examinations.
APPLY: Manager's Solution Workshop, Best Practices Workshops, and Special Interest Groups Roundtables.
Chicago Lake Michigan Dinner Cruise
Join Sauce Labs, the QUEST team and your fellow attendees for an unforgettable night of dining and dancing while cruising Lake Michigan. Transportation is provided for the short trip to Chicago's famous Navy Pier where attendees will embark on the Spirit of Chicago and venture on a scenic tour of Chicago's breathtaking skyline. Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a great opportunity to network with fellow attendees in a casual and lively setting while aboard! QUEST conference attendee's admission to this event is included in eligible conference packages.
PRICING:
Regular Price- $595- $2895
Customized options available for those who cannot attend all 5 days
DATES: 3-7 April, 2017
VENUE: The Renaissance Chicago Downtown
1 West Wacker Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60601
United States
Phone: (312) 372-7200
Contact
Sonakshi Verma
***@qaiglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse