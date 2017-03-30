 
Q&A Released on Combat Vehicle C4ISTAR from Military Leaders Ahead of Armoured Vehicles Situational

SMi Group release exclusive new interviews with the Norwegian Armed Forces, Spanish Army, Royal Netherlands Army and PSM GmbH
 
 
SOUTHWARK, England - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group have released an exclusive set of interviews ahead of the only conference dedicated to combat vehicle C4ISTAR, Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2017. Growing from strength to strength, the popularity of the event highlights the imminent need to prepare today's mechanised and armoured forces for the challenges of tomorrow within the broader set of C4ISTAR requirements for contemporary operations.

With expert insight and topical debate surrounding key issues such as vetronic architectures, sensor integration, CIS and battle management, this year's agenda has been designed for those looking to deliver a new generation of information superiority to their armoured vehicle.

The Q&A's released with 4 of the keynote speakers are available to read in the event download centre ahead of their talks next month. Based upon the answers given it is apparent that Situational Awareness means different things to different people.

QUESTION: Situations - Who should we be aware of what, how quickly, how reliably, for how long?

Major Wouter Samson, Doctrine C4I, Manoeuvre Centre of Knowledge, Manoeuvre Centre of Excellence, Royal Netherlands Army:

ANSWER: "This is something that will require more studying since how we fight conflicts is changing. In a certain way total war is back because attack on civilian systems are back, for example cyber-attacks. These changes also happen in the military environment and it certainly is not always clear who the enemy is."

Colonel Manuel Jesus De Hoyos Sanchez, Head of 8x8 VCR Programme, Spanish Army:

ANSWER: "Three types of factors may be identified for the adequate operation of a ground vehicle. (1) The Chief of the vehicle in charge of the overall management of the vehicle and responsible for the success of the assigned mission, (2) the driver in charge of the driving of the vehicle, and (3) the shooter in charge of the weapon stations...nevertheless, it may be considered that there are some critical data that need to be provided with stringent requirements...data feeding the systems that may affect the safety of the crew, other units and the civilian population."

Major Ola Petter Odden, Norwegian Army Combat Lab, Norwegian Army Land Warfare Centre, Norwegian Armed Forces

ANSWER: "The need for information and the ability/ opportunity to absorb information varies greatly in different situation. During a battle day you might have long periods of relative calm where you can access a lot of information. But when in enemy contact, you only worry about your immediate surroundings and survival. So the system must be able to switch modes."

Martin Röder, Project Manager IT Department, PSM:

ANSWER: "Every commander has to know everything about his team and the tactical situation they are in. There are the status of his vehicle, the condition of his crew, the tactical situation in near range and the position of his platoon members. The platoon leader has in addition to interact with his bataillion. The batailion has to know the tactical situation on high-level range to deploy the platoons at its best. Real time information are the most valuable source informations for all these purposes. The challenge is to exchange the right level of information between the different operation layers."

The full interviews are available to read at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/2017armouredvehicles-situatio...

For a detailed conference agenda and full speaker line-up featuring other notable speakers such as the United States Army, French MoD, German MoD, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Thales, visit www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prlog

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

29th & 30th Mar 2017

London, UK

Sponsored by: Galleon Embedded Computing, Instro Precision Ltd, Kent Modular Electronics, Lockheed Martin, Microflown Avisa, Palomar Display Products, Pleora Technologies Inc, RFEL, Safran Electronics and Defence

---- END ----

Contact information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

To register onto the event visit www.armouredvehicles-sa.com or contact James Hitchen on Tel +44 (0) 207 827 6054 / Email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

For sponsorship packages contact Justin Predescu Tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 / Email: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Teri Arri
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
