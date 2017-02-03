 
Love Is In The Air This Weekend at Harrogate New Homes Development

 
 
HARROGATE, England - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- As the air of romance sweeps across the country a survey has shown that it takes just 33 seconds to fall in love with a brand new home!

And, to mark the occasion, leading housebuilder Miller Homes is hosting a special open weekend at its Chene Hall development located in the village of Killinghall close to the picturesque spa town of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, this weekend (11/12th Feb).

"Whilst statistics show that people do fall in love with their new home very quickly we recognise that there are many elements to purchasing a home which our knowledgeable team can support buyers through at each and every step of the journey," said Jan Hanaby sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "We will help visitors decided which home suits their needs the most, offer guidance and referrals for financial and legal support and if appropriate, help them to create their very own bespoke interior."

Chene Hall is a small development of executive style homes situated on the fringes of the village with open countryside close by. A good selection of three, four and five bedroom homes are currently available which encompasses different styles to support different requirement that home owners need.

"Several of our homes will be available to view during this open weekend which will allow prospective buyers to get a real feel for their potential new home and perhaps even fall in love with one," said Jan.

Chene Hall comprises 78, three, four and five bedroom homes with prices from £300,00, and is located on Otley Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2DW. It is just minutes' drive from the affluent and picturesque spa town of Harrogate with its shops, restaurants, bars, hotels and open spaces awarding it the accolade of the 'Happiest Place to live in the UK' 2015.

For further information visit  http://www.millerhomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/chene...  or call 03332 209 175 to book an appointment for the open weekend.

